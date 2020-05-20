Search

Opinion: Together we can get through this

PUBLISHED: 08:30 23 May 2020

Mayor John Biggs wants more support from government when lockdown ends. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

As the government has set out a plan to how the lockdown might be eased it’s vital that we all keep on top of the changing advice and as a council we’ll continue to adapt our services in line with this.

The impact of the virus has shown that we need strong public services which can help take the strain. Just as NHS workers have been heroes, so have many of the council’s staff, and many of you too.

We all know that after the crisis ends there will be bills to pay but a lot more support will be needed with the economic shock pushing families into hardship.

After 10 years of budget cuts our council will struggle to continue with this work if there are further cuts to local services handed down by central government, just as our residents need them.

I know it’ll be tough but together we can get through this but we need the tools to do the job.

