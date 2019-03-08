Search

Opinion: Delighted with milestone in children's services provision

PUBLISHED: 08:30 24 August 2019

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs is delighted at Ofsted's 'Good' rating. Picture: LBTH

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs is delighted at Ofsted's 'Good' rating. Picture: LBTH

Archant

I'm delighted that Tower Hamlets children's services have recently been rated 'Good' by Ofsted.

We've turned things around just two years on from when the council received an 'inadequate' rating and the inspectors noted the 'remarkable progress' achieved since their previous inspection.

When I became mayor the council was rebuilding itself after the government had to send in commissioners following the removal of the previous mayor in 2015.

The problems we inherited in children's services were symptomatic of the issues we had to sort out throughout the council.

It has been a tough journey and it's a credit to the staff and our partners who have been relentless in their focus to turn the service around.

It means that our most vulnerable children and families are being given the best start in life in Tower Hamlets.

We remain committed to continuing the journey of improvement across the council.

This latest milestone highlights what we can achieve as a borough.

