View from the town hall: Liveable Streets plan is causing confict

Cllr Rabina Khan, is worried about the conflicts the Liveable Streets programme is creating. Archant

Do you know of anyone who does not want to live in a nice street? A liveable street? We all do. And we all want to make our environment a much healthier place to live in.

What residents do not want is to have their neighbourhood blighted by an ill-considered scheme where their objections and concerns are not heard.

Unfortunately for all concerned the way in which the borough’s Liveable Streets scheme (also known as Low Traffic Neighbourhoods or LTNs elsewhere) is being implemented by Tower Hamlets Council is causing conflict across the borough.

Concerns about traffic being shifted from one road to another road and causing gridlock in some areas is affecting vulnerable people. Rightly or wrongly there is a perception that the Liveable Streets implementation is leaving vulnerable, disabled and communities whose first language is not English behind.

Our council needs to question the consultants leading on this project – are they really listening to everyone?