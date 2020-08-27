Search

Advanced search

Opinion

View from the town hall: Liveable Streets plan is causing confict

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 August 2020

Cllr Rabina Khan, is worried about the conflicts the Liveable Streets programme is creating.

Cllr Rabina Khan, is worried about the conflicts the Liveable Streets programme is creating.

Archant

Do you know of anyone who does not want to live in a nice street? A liveable street?

We all do. And we all want to make our environment a much healthier place to live in.

What residents do not want is to have their neighbourhood blighted by an ill-considered scheme where their objections and concerns are not heard.

You may also want to watch:

Unfortunately for all concerned the way in which the borough’s Liveable Streets scheme (also known as Low Traffic Neighbourhoods or LTNs elsewhere) is being implemented by Tower Hamlets Council is causing conflict across the borough.

Concerns about traffic being shifted from one road to another road and causing gridlock in some areas is affecting vulnerable people. Rightly or wrongly there is a perception that the Liveable Streets implementation is leaving vulnerable, disabled and communities whose first language is not English behind.

Our council needs to question the consultants leading on this project – are they really listening to everyone?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

Inquest after woman and child found dead in Isle of Dogs home

An inquest has been scheduled after the deaths of a woman and her young son at their Lockesfield Place home on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Tower Hamlets

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Three escape Whitechapel tower block blaze thanks to new fire safety door just fitted

Gutted... blaze that wrecked kitchen on 7th floor of Kerry House in Sidney Street. Picture: LBTH

New luxury Canary Wharf homes by the Thames come onto market for a cool £4m

First residents move into new Wood Wharf development at Canary Wharf's Park Drive. Picture: CWG

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

Inquest after woman and child found dead in Isle of Dogs home

An inquest has been scheduled after the deaths of a woman and her young son at their Lockesfield Place home on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Tower Hamlets

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Three escape Whitechapel tower block blaze thanks to new fire safety door just fitted

Gutted... blaze that wrecked kitchen on 7th floor of Kerry House in Sidney Street. Picture: LBTH

New luxury Canary Wharf homes by the Thames come onto market for a cool £4m

First residents move into new Wood Wharf development at Canary Wharf's Park Drive. Picture: CWG

Latest from the East London Advertiser

View from the town hall: Liveable Streets plan is causing confict

Cllr Rabina Khan, is worried about the conflicts the Liveable Streets programme is creating.

West Ham United secure loan signing of Australian midfielder Emily van Egmond

West Ham United secure loan signing of midfielder Emily van Egmond (Pic: Arfa)

Safety first as children return to classrooms

WARM WELCOME: Children will be socially distanced in the classroom. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Disabled drivers promised ‘you’ll be exempt from Wapping bus gate ban’ — but no-one else

Only warning drivers got when they arrived at Wapping High Street to find bus gate ban before having to turn back onto The Highway. Picture: Andrew Wood

Inquest after woman and child found dead in Isle of Dogs home

An inquest has been scheduled after the deaths of a woman and her young son at their Lockesfield Place home on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google