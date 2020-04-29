Search

Opinion: #BringThemBack

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 May 2020

Unmesh Desai AM is backing the #BringThemBack campaign.

Archant

Coronavirus continues to dominate life for us all. I registered early on as an NHS volunteer and have also been working on a variety of Covid-19 related issues.

In my regular calls with the borough’s police commander, he continues to stress that the best way we can all help is by staying at home. It has been encouraging to hear that the police have not seen a rise in hate crimes during lockdown.

The weekly “Clap for Carers” and the mutual aid groups emerging across the borough show there is such a thing as society – and that we are at our best when we work together.

I have been involved with the #BringThemBack campaign, getting the government to do more to bring home UK residents stranded abroad. The Foreign Office is making progress, but more must urgently be done.

Please follow government and council advice, stay safe, and we will get through this together.

