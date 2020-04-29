Opinion: #BringThemBack
PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 May 2020
Archant
Coronavirus continues to dominate life for us all. I registered early on as an NHS volunteer and have also been working on a variety of Covid-19 related issues.
In my regular calls with the borough’s police commander, he continues to stress that the best way we can all help is by staying at home. It has been encouraging to hear that the police have not seen a rise in hate crimes during lockdown.
You may also want to watch:
The weekly “Clap for Carers” and the mutual aid groups emerging across the borough show there is such a thing as society – and that we are at our best when we work together.
I have been involved with the #BringThemBack campaign, getting the government to do more to bring home UK residents stranded abroad. The Foreign Office is making progress, but more must urgently be done.
Please follow government and council advice, stay safe, and we will get through this together.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.