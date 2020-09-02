View from City Hall: Residents team up with police over late night noise
PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 September 2020
As lockdown has lifted, the night time economy in Shoreditch has come back with a bang.
Residents around Arnold Circus have been suffering from people coming from across London to park outside flats, selling alcohol from their cars and playing loud music late into the night.
It’s not all bad news though – the residents have taken the lead and worked with the police and the council to ensure that the problem is tackled.
I met with the local borough commander, along with residents, to underline that the current enforcement measures must be kept up, and I’m hopeful that we can get this problem under control.
Meanwhile, the economic effects of Covid-19 continue to bite. We are sadly looking at a rising rate of unemployment across London, so I have been campaigning in support of constituents in the aviation industry and at the Tate Galleries who are fighting to save their jobs.
