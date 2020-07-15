Search

Opinion: Back off until after Covid

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 July 2020

Cllr Rabina Khan wants a delay on Tower Rewards until after Covid crisis.

Cllr Rabina Khan wants a delay on Tower Rewards until after Covid crisis.

The current strike action by Unison is in response to the threat by Mayor John Biggs to sack 4,000 council workers if they do not sign up to the new terms of service known as Tower Rewards.

Like me some will side with Unison and the strikers, and some will not.

Whatever your views of the strike, it is political ineptitude of the highest order for Mayor Biggs to confront our council’s workforce while the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

He gains nothing and the borough suffers once again. When Covid-19 first hit us the Tower Rewards dispute meant that our streets were full of uncollected rubbish. Very sensibly Unison called a truce for the duration.

Because of his stubborn approach residents will suffer more just as they are trying to get back to some sense of normal life. The mayor should back off until the threat of Covid-19 is just a bad memory.

