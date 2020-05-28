‘Caterpillars in east London parks can cause bad skin irritation’ warning
PUBLISHED: 14:58 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 28 May 2020
Henry Kuppen/Forestry Commission
The warm weather has brought a public warning about a caterpillar pest that causes eye and skin irritation.
The caterpillar, which turns into the oak processionary moth, first appeared in east London in 2016 after spreading along the Regent’s Canal from Regent’s Park.
Nests were spotted in Bethnal Green Gardens, Victoria Park, Olympic Park and Mabeley Green which had to be sprayed to prevent damage to oak trees.
You may also want to watch:
But now, four years on, the Forestry Commission warns the sunshine has brought them out yet again.
“It’s important to be aware of the risk of tree pests like the oak processionary moth,” the Forestry Commission’s Andrew Hall warned. “We are asking people to report any sightings to help slow the spread of this pest.”
The nests contain hairs which can be blown on the wind and cause rashes and eye and throat irritations. The risk period is May to July when the caterpillars emerge before turning into moths that feed on oak leaves, which can make trees unable to withstand drought and flooding.
The OPM is thought to have been introduced accidentally at Richmond Park when oak trees were imported from the continent in 2005 with undetected moth eggs smaller than pin heads. It then spread across London and the Home Counties.
The public is being urged to report any sightings to the Forestry Commission online, or call 0300-067 4442.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.