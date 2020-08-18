Search

Brick Lane to close to traffic as restaurants move tables into the street

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 August 2020

The council is encouraging food businesses in the road to apply for a pavement licence. Picture: Mike Brooke

The council is encouraging food businesses in the road to apply for a pavement licence. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Parts of Brick Lane will close to traffic next week to allow the street’s iconic curry houses to set up outdoor seating and dining areas.

The aim is to help struggling businesses. Road closures will start from Thursday, August 27 and last for 10 weeks.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs said: “It’s great to see East End businesses slowly returning to normal, albeit with the necessary safety guidelines to protect staff and customers.

“We hope that the offer of outdoor seating, greenery and more space for pedestrians will encourage residents and visitors to support local shops, markets and businesses.”

Under new rules brought in to help businesses bounce back from months of closure, restaurants can apply for a licence for table service outdoors which should allow them to welcome more customers.

Councillor Motin Uz-Zaman, cabinet member for work and economic growth, said: “Brick Lane is synonymous with great food and drink as well as its popular street art and markets.

“Local businesses need our support now more than ever and I’m pleased that we’re able to make this change. I’d encourage those who own food businesses along the street to take advantage of the closure by applying for a pavement licence today.”

The changes mean there will be no vehicle access in Brick Lane between the following junctions until November 5:

Chicksand Street and Fashion Street

Fournier Street and Princelet Street

Princelet Street and Hanbury Street

Buxton Street and the railway bridge

A temporary one-way system will be in place in Fashion Street, Fournier Street and Princelet Street.

