Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Outnumbered star Claire Skinner to read aloud for charities in Whitechapel

PUBLISHED: 17:11 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 16 January 2019

The Reader runs over 100 shared reading groups in London. Shared reading has been linked to improved wellbeing. Picture: The Reader.

The Reader runs over 100 shared reading groups in London. Shared reading has been linked to improved wellbeing. Picture: The Reader.

The Reader

Actor Claire Skinner will be reading in Whitechapel tomorrow in aid of The Reader’s ‘Reading Revolution’ campaign.

The cast of Outnumbered Tyger Drew-Honey, Hugh Dennis, Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Claire Skinner with their award for Situation Comedy, backstage at the National Television Awards 2012 at the Greenwich Arena London.The cast of Outnumbered Tyger Drew-Honey, Hugh Dennis, Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Claire Skinner with their award for Situation Comedy, backstage at the National Television Awards 2012 at the Greenwich Arena London.

The Outnumbered star will be at a free event in Toynbee Hall, Commercial Street, tomorrow from 5pm until 7pm.

Claire said: “This is the time of year when many of us are looking to try something new or make improvements to our health and wellbeing, and getting together to share in the joy of a great novel or poem is a way for all of us – regardless of age, background or life situation – to feel positive.”

The Reader is a charity aimed at improving communities and reducing social isolation through group reading.

It runs more than 100 reading groups in London and 500 across the UK.

Research by the University of Liverpool indicates group reading can have a variety of positive effects on mental wellbeing, including an increased sense of ‘purpose in life’.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man, 46, charged with the murder of Asma Begum in Poplar

Asma Begum was found dead on Friday. Pic: Met Police

Tower Hamlets schools hit by £24m government funding switch away from inner city education

Mulberry School in Commercial Road has lost £282,000 from its budget. Picture: Google

‘Biggest drop in Tower Hamlets house sales’, analysis shows

House sales in Tower Hamlets have fallen the most compared to other London boroughs, according to a count by pre-fab firm Project Etopia. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Winter lights at Canary Wharf using ‘ghost whales’ to stop plastic waste and save the oceans

Winter lights festival coming to Canary Wharf till January 26. Picture: CWG

Most Read

Man, 46, charged with the murder of Asma Begum in Poplar

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tower Hamlets schools hit by £24m government funding switch away from inner city education

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Biggest drop in Tower Hamlets house sales’, analysis shows

#includeImage($article, 225)

O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Winter lights at Canary Wharf using ‘ghost whales’ to stop plastic waste and save the oceans

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

European Medicines Agency in High Court fight with Canary Wharf over Brexit move

The case is being heard at the High Court. Pic: PA

Outnumbered star Claire Skinner to read aloud for charities in Whitechapel

The Reader runs over 100 shared reading groups in London. Shared reading has been linked to improved wellbeing. Picture: The Reader.

East London men pile pressure on leaders with win over Waltham Forest

East London women's eighth team face the camera (pic: East London HC)

O’s ease lack of defensive options with Turley signing

Jamie Turley (right) in action for Newport County at Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

After overdue ‘normal’ year, Orient fans are dreaming of promotion under Edinburgh

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates after scoring at Harrogate Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists