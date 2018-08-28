Outnumbered star Claire Skinner to read aloud for charities in Whitechapel

The Reader runs over 100 shared reading groups in London. Shared reading has been linked to improved wellbeing. Picture: The Reader. The Reader

Actor Claire Skinner will be reading in Whitechapel tomorrow in aid of The Reader’s ‘Reading Revolution’ campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cast of Outnumbered Tyger Drew-Honey, Hugh Dennis, Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Claire Skinner with their award for Situation Comedy, backstage at the National Television Awards 2012 at the Greenwich Arena London. The cast of Outnumbered Tyger Drew-Honey, Hugh Dennis, Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Claire Skinner with their award for Situation Comedy, backstage at the National Television Awards 2012 at the Greenwich Arena London.

The Outnumbered star will be at a free event in Toynbee Hall, Commercial Street, tomorrow from 5pm until 7pm.

Claire said: “This is the time of year when many of us are looking to try something new or make improvements to our health and wellbeing, and getting together to share in the joy of a great novel or poem is a way for all of us – regardless of age, background or life situation – to feel positive.”

The Reader is a charity aimed at improving communities and reducing social isolation through group reading.

It runs more than 100 reading groups in London and 500 across the UK.

Research by the University of Liverpool indicates group reading can have a variety of positive effects on mental wellbeing, including an increased sense of ‘purpose in life’.