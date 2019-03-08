London Overground running out of steam responding to passengers via Twitter

Picture: TFL

Passengers on the London Overground are getting a slow service when it comes to complaints or making travel inquiries.

How Overground compares to other train operators for Twitter response times. Picture: Callcare

Responses on Twitter from the train company run by TfL can take around an-hour-and-40-minutes, by far the worst of any operator in the country according to a passengers' survey.

The Overground was way off track responding 40 minutes behind than the next worst which was Caledonian Sleeper services taking a sleepy one hour to respond.

The poll carried out by Callcare, a call centre and contact specialists, shunted 45 rail companies to the test and recorded their different twitter responses.

Overground network in east London. Picture: TFL

Some of the best operators, however, include c2c which runs the Fenchurch Street network through east London and south Essex, which has steamed into second best place taking just two and a half minutes to respond to inquiries, according to the survey.

But way out in front is Grand Central in the Midlands with an average response of just two minutes, out of the 48 Twitter feeds analysed.

The travelling public expects a speedy reply to inquiries about delays, refunds or available services.

Overground... slow response calling at all stops on Twitter

Some just aren't getting it, like Overground commuters on the East London line through Whitechapel or the Barking to Gospel Oak service.

