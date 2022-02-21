News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Panels fall from roof of Poplar tower block

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 7:12 PM February 21, 2022
Updated: 7:23 PM February 21, 2022
Fire crews worked at height to make the scene in East India Dock Road safe, station commander Matt Leaver said.

Fire crews worked at height to make the scene in East India Dock Road safe, station commander Matt Leaver said. - Credit: Michael Webb (@swomwebb2408)

Roof panels fell from the top of a tower block in Poplar.

Station commander Matt Leaver said crews had to brave the windy conditions when called to the incident in East India Dock Road at around 1pm today (February 21).

Firefighters found roof panels had fallen from the top of the residential building and remaining panels were unsecure.

Mr Leaver said: "A metal panel, measuring approximately 1.8 metres in length, had fallen to the pavement before firefighters arrived.

"This was a challenging incident due to the windy conditions crews were working in.

"Firefighters implemented line operations and used ropes to safely work at height and make the scene safe."

He added that a 50-metre cordon was put in place as a precaution. There were no reports of injuries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: Spitalfields man stole £8k worth of wine from Eataly
  2. 2 Jailed: Man embezzled £200k from Poplar charity
  3. 3 Man 'tried to rip off woman's headscarf' in Poplar DLR hate crime
  1. 4 Panels fall from roof of Poplar tower block
  2. 5 Storm Franklin could delay clear-up efforts, councils warn
  3. 6 More travel chaos as Storm Frankin hits rail and road journeys
  4. 7 Absconding registered sex offender last seen in east London
  5. 8 Guilty: Police officer made 'wholly inappropriate' contact with teenage girls
  6. 9 Travel Bulletin: Hackney, Islington, Newham and Tower Hamlets
  7. 10 Bow man charged with drugs supply and criminal property offences

The incident was over for firefighters by 4.30pm.

Two fire engines from Poplar and Greenwich fire stations and two fire rescue units from Paddington and Bexley fire stations attended the scene.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Tower Hamlets News

Don't Miss

Emil Bogdan Savastru

London Live News

Man jailed after £1m of counterfeit notes found stashed in suitcases

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Highgate Well Pharmacy is one of seven branches offering Covid-19 booster vaccines

Coronavirus

Parents in Tower Hamlets urged to get their teens Covid vaccinated

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
London Ambulance Service treated a man for leg injuries after a collision on Limeharbour Road yesterday (February 15) 

London Live News

Man rushed to major trauma centre after Cubitt Town crash

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Pc Adnan Arib is accused of inviting a 16-year-old girl out while in Bethnal Green police station, where he was based

London Live News

Police officer told 16-year-old she was 'very pretty', court hears

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon