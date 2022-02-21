Panels fall from roof of Poplar tower block

Fire crews worked at height to make the scene in East India Dock Road safe, station commander Matt Leaver said. - Credit: Michael Webb (@swomwebb2408)

Roof panels fell from the top of a tower block in Poplar.

Station commander Matt Leaver said crews had to brave the windy conditions when called to the incident in East India Dock Road at around 1pm today (February 21).

Firefighters found roof panels had fallen from the top of the residential building and remaining panels were unsecure.

Mr Leaver said: "A metal panel, measuring approximately 1.8 metres in length, had fallen to the pavement before firefighters arrived.

"This was a challenging incident due to the windy conditions crews were working in.

"Firefighters implemented line operations and used ropes to safely work at height and make the scene safe."

He added that a 50-metre cordon was put in place as a precaution. There were no reports of injuries.

The incident was over for firefighters by 4.30pm.

Two fire engines from Poplar and Greenwich fire stations and two fire rescue units from Paddington and Bexley fire stations attended the scene.