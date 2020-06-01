East End parking restrictions to return

Parking restrictions across the East End will be enforced again from Monday after they were relaxed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Tower Hamlets Council has said it will restart handing out parking fines from June 1.

However, NHS staff and other key workers will still be able to get free permits. The town hall has issued more than 4,000 key worker parking permits so far, it said.

“If you use a vehicle in the borough, you will need a permit to park during controlled parking times or you may receive a Penalty Charge Notice,” the council said.

“At the onset of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, we introduced temporary measures to assist residents, visitors, businesses and key workers to be able to park, but most importantly to enable key workers to provide essential services at this challenging time.

“As workers return back to work and use public transport it is likely to make social distancing more difficult and challenging.

“Therefore, we will continue to support frontline NHS staff and other key workers by enabling them to drive to work and park for free, in car parks and on-street parking bays.”

Key workers who have not already been contacted by Tower Hamlets and require a parking permit can email online.permit@towerhamlets.gov.uk from their work address and provide a full name, home address and vehicle registration number to check their eligibility.