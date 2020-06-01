Search

Advanced search

East End parking restrictions to return

PUBLISHED: 17:03 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 29 May 2020

Tower Hamlets will start handing out parking fines from June 1. Picture: PA

Tower Hamlets will start handing out parking fines from June 1. Picture: PA

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Parking restrictions across the East End will be enforced again from Monday after they were relaxed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Tower Hamlets Council has said it will restart handing out parking fines from June 1.

However, NHS staff and other key workers will still be able to get free permits. The town hall has issued more than 4,000 key worker parking permits so far, it said.

You may also want to watch:

“If you use a vehicle in the borough, you will need a permit to park during controlled parking times or you may receive a Penalty Charge Notice,” the council said.

“At the onset of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, we introduced temporary measures to assist residents, visitors, businesses and key workers to be able to park, but most importantly to enable key workers to provide essential services at this challenging time.

“As workers return back to work and use public transport it is likely to make social distancing more difficult and challenging.

“Therefore, we will continue to support frontline NHS staff and other key workers by enabling them to drive to work and park for free, in car parks and on-street parking bays.”

Key workers who have not already been contacted by Tower Hamlets and require a parking permit can email online.permit@towerhamlets.gov.uk from their work address and provide a full name, home address and vehicle registration number to check their eligibility.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We are all completely heartbroken’: Tributes to Tower Hamlets social worker who died with coronavirus

Irvin Fantie Moyo. Picture: Chris Moyo/LDRS

Four people rescued from blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

The fire brigade was called at 3.28am after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Bethnal Green. Picture: Shafi Azam

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets call to lift immigration status as families are ‘too scared to get help’

Mayor calls for 'immigrant status' to be scrapped during Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

The George Tavern ready to reopen in the Commercial Road despite early scrape with coronavirus

Cheers! ...Pauline Forster ready to serve up the first pint when The George Tavern reopens after the pandemic emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

‘We are all completely heartbroken’: Tributes to Tower Hamlets social worker who died with coronavirus

Irvin Fantie Moyo. Picture: Chris Moyo/LDRS

Four people rescued from blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

The fire brigade was called at 3.28am after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Bethnal Green. Picture: Shafi Azam

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets call to lift immigration status as families are ‘too scared to get help’

Mayor calls for 'immigrant status' to be scrapped during Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

The George Tavern ready to reopen in the Commercial Road despite early scrape with coronavirus

Cheers! ...Pauline Forster ready to serve up the first pint when The George Tavern reopens after the pandemic emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Coronavirus: Selected Premier League matches set for neutral venues

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

England name bumper 55-man group for international summer

England head coach Chris Silverwood during a press conference at Lord's

Boxing: GB wait for Olympic heavyweight gold goes on

Lawrence Okolie relaxes with team-mate Nicola Adams at the Rio Olympics (pic: David Davies/PA)

EFL sets June 8 date to consider proposals for ending season

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: T20 World Cup in Australia ‘very high risk’

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC World T20 Cup at Lord's in 2009
Drive 24