News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Plans mooted to change East End MP constituency boundaries

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 3:45 PM June 9, 2021    Updated: 3:49 PM June 9, 2021
East End's two Labour MPs Rushanara Ali (left) at Bethnal Green & Bow and Apsana Begum in neighbouring Poplar & Limehouse.

East End's two Labour MPs Rushanara Ali (left) at Bethnal Green & Bow and Apsana Begum in neighbouring Poplar & Limehouse. - Credit: Parliament TV

Changes over which MP you vote for in east London have been proposed, with all of Bow facing being severed from the rest of the East End. 

The current Bethnal Green and Bow constituency and its neighbouring Poplar and Limehouse seat would be reshaped if the Boundary Commission for England’s (BCE) proposals get the green light in 2023. 

MP Rushanara Ali campaigning in Whitehall for the NHS in 2018, with former MP Jim Fitzpatrick (seen to the right) 

MP Rushanara Ali campaigning in Whitehall for the NHS in 2018, with former MP Jim Fitzpatrick (seen to the right at the back) - Credit: Save NHS campaign

The whole of Bow and Old Ford on Hackney Wick south side down to Bromley-by-Bow would be lost from the former Bethnal Green and Bow region to a new parliamentary constituency being carved out on both sides of the River Lea that would centre around the Olympic Park.

It would stretch as far as Forest Gate and Upton Park, with the name suggested as Stratford and Bow constituency.  

Bethnal Green's loss would be compensated by getting all of Stepney to the south, including Whitechapel and Shadwell as far as The Highway by the London Docks. 

Rushanara Ali... candidate at 2019 General Election hustings in Whitechapel

Rushanara Ali... candidate at 2019 General Election hustings in Whitechapel - Credit: Mike Brooke

You may also want to watch:

The current constituency has been represented by Labour’s Rushanara Ali since 2010, after MP George Galloway lost his place in Parliament.  

It is suggested that its name is replaced with Bethnal Green and Stepney. 

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum at Canary Wharf protest over tower block cladding, May 2021.

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum at Canary Wharf protest over tower block cladding, May 2021. - Credit: Mike Brooke

Most Read

  1. 1 Man 'brandishes gun' in busy Canary Wharf restaurant
  2. 2 Driver threatened at gunpoint in Bromley-by-Bow carjacking
  3. 3 Pupils paint giant street mural at Bow School ahead of UN climate talks
  1. 4 'Get us out of here': Protest at possible rehousing delay of another decade
  2. 5 Police search park in Poplar after report of stabbing
  3. 6 Five-star Mindset get back to winning ways
  4. 7 Petition calls on council to reinstate 'essential' basketball hoops
  5. 8 Jailed: East End teacher who appeared on The Voice found pupils 'really cute'
  6. 9 Families to celebrate Summer in Aldgate fair as lockdown eases
  7. 10 Guilty: Men convicted over supply of handguns and ammunition

Poplar and Limehouse has been represented in Parliament by Labour’s Apsana Begum since the last election in 2019. She took over from Jim Fitzpatrick who retired after holding the seat for Labour for two decades, including the days when it included Canning Town. 

The constituency would not change dramatically but does lose parts of Whitechapel and the whole of Shadwell, keeping Wapping and St Katharine’s along the Thames waterfront south of The Highway as far as the Tower of London.

It would also keep the whole of the Isle of Dogs.

Its name is proposed to stay the same. 

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum at her Isle of Dogs home

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum at her Isle of Dogs home - Credit: Zoom

Mile End would be split between the two constituencies along the Mile End Road.

BCE is inviting public opinion online on its proposed boundary changes as part of an eight-week consultation, with maps showing proposed changes. The consultation closes on August 2.  

“We consider all feedback during the consultation,” BCE secretary Tim Bowden said. “It’s local knowledge that helps us shape constituencies that best reflect the area.”  

Further consultations are planned next year.

The review is aimed at making sure the number of electors is more equal for each constituency. This would add another two parliamentary seats in Greater London and 10 more to the 533 across England.

The commission presents its final recommendations to Parliament by the summer of 2023. 

East London News
Tower Hamlets News
Docklands News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Congratulations to Dot Smyth on your 100th birthday

Stepney Green woman celebrates 100th birthday

Mike Brooke

person
Altab Ali House

Wapping garages-to-homes build to be named after victim of racist murder

Rachael Burford, Ldrs

person
Yinka Ilori has transformed Canary Wharf's Bank Street Park with a "splash of colour" basketball

New basketball court splashes colour on drab Canary Wharf

Mike Brooke

person
Professional pest control and rat proofing services from Inoculand Pest Control in London

Interiors | Promotion

How to free your home of rats in 5 easy steps

Lauren Knight

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus