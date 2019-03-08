Bethnal Green police officer not guilty of common assault over allegations he punched man in head

A Bethnal Green police officer has been acquitted of common assault following a one-day trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Pc Ryan Hainesborough appeared at court on Friday, September 20, charged in connection with an incident in east London on December 6. 2018. He was found not guilty.

Pc Hainesborough, who is based at Bethnal Green Police Station, was on duty and responded with colleagues to reports of a man acting erratically. Pc Hainesborough was head-butted by the man during the incident that unfolded in Millharbour. Moments later, after the 43-year-old man had been restrained, Pc Hainesborough was alleged to have punched him twice in the head.

The Metropolitan Police Service referred the matter to the IOPC - the Independent Office for Police Conduct - which began an independent investigation. That concluded in May this year.

Pc Hainesborough has a case to answer for gross misconduct for allegedly breaching the standards of professional behaviour regarding use of force. A date for a misconduct hearing is yet to be confirmed.