Appeal to cyclist to come forward after pedestrian dies 7 days after head injury in Bow Road incident

A11 Bow Road... where 72-year-old Peter McCombie got head injuries and died 7 days later in hospital after collision with a bike that didn't stop. Picture: Google Google

A detective chief is appealing for a cyclist to come forward who didn’t stop after colliding with a pedestrian in his 70s outside Thames Magistrates Court who has since died in hospital.

Thames Magistrates' Couirt in Bow Road... where pedestrian was involved in fatal incident with a bike at 5pm on Friday, July 3. Picture: Google Thames Magistrates' Couirt in Bow Road... where pedestrian was involved in fatal incident with a bike at 5pm on Friday, July 3. Picture: Google

The cyclist failed to stop after the incident in the Bow Road at 5pm on Friday, July 3, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

The pedestrian was named last night as 72-year-old Peter McCombie who died in hospital on Saturday.

“I appeal directly to the cyclist to come forward to assist this investigation,” Det Insp Julie Trodden said. “But more importantly, to provide answers to Peter’s family who are grieving their tragic loss.”

Mr McCombie was treated at the scene by paramedics, then taken to hospital in a critical condition with serious head injuries, but died seven days later.

No arrests have been made, but investigations continue with an appeal to drivers with dashcam or anyone with helmet camera footage who was in the Bow Road around 5pm on July 3 to contact them. Detectives want to establish what happened or what events took place immediately before or after.

“Peter was still active and continued to work beyond retirement,” the detective chief added. “He would have continued to work had it not been for this heart-breaking incident.”

A super-cycle blue lane runs westward along the A11 Bow Road passing the courthouse where there is a pedestrian crossing from the building to a bus-stop.

Witnesses or anyone with video that could show what happened are being asked to contact the Met’s Serious Collision investigation unit on 020-8597 4874, or dial 101 with reference CAD 5779/3 July.