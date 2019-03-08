Pedestrian suffers head injuries in Bromley-by-Bow crash

The crash happened in Hancock Road. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with head injuries following a crash in Bromley-by-Bow.

The person was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Hancock Road at 11.17am today (Monday, August 19).

London's Air Ambulance was sent to the scene, along with London Ambulance Service medics.

The pedestrian, whose age and gender is currently unknown, was treated for head and shoulder injuries before being taken to hospital.