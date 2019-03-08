Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Pedestrian suffers head injuries in Bromley-by-Bow crash

PUBLISHED: 13:07 19 August 2019

The crash happened in Hancock Road. Picture: Google Maps

The crash happened in Hancock Road. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with head injuries following a crash in Bromley-by-Bow.

The person was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Hancock Road at 11.17am today (Monday, August 19).

London's Air Ambulance was sent to the scene, along with London Ambulance Service medics.

The pedestrian, whose age and gender is currently unknown, was treated for head and shoulder injuries before being taken to hospital.

Most Read

Appeal for help finding missing girl known to frequent Stratford and Tower Hamlets

Police are appealing for help finding Suemaya Begum. Picture: MPS

‘Don’t come to my manor’ new police commander warns drug dealers invading the East End

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett... new Met Police borough commander for Tower Hamlets and Hackney. Picture: Mike Brooke

Non-emergencies at Royal London’s A&E now being sent to new ‘urgent treatment’ clinic instead

Patients calling at A&E with non-emergencies now being redirected to new treatment centre round the corner. Picture: Mike Brooke

Embleton reveals Orient close to new signing

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cannabis worth £20k seized in Limehouse drugs cafe raid triggered by worried neighbours

Cannabis worth about £20,000 was seized in a raid on a cafe in Limehouse known as The Den on Thursday, August 15. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Appeal for help finding missing girl known to frequent Stratford and Tower Hamlets

Police are appealing for help finding Suemaya Begum. Picture: MPS

‘Don’t come to my manor’ new police commander warns drug dealers invading the East End

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett... new Met Police borough commander for Tower Hamlets and Hackney. Picture: Mike Brooke

Non-emergencies at Royal London’s A&E now being sent to new ‘urgent treatment’ clinic instead

Patients calling at A&E with non-emergencies now being redirected to new treatment centre round the corner. Picture: Mike Brooke

Embleton reveals Orient close to new signing

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cannabis worth £20k seized in Limehouse drugs cafe raid triggered by worried neighbours

Cannabis worth about £20,000 was seized in a raid on a cafe in Limehouse known as The Den on Thursday, August 15. Picture: MPS

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham get away with a draw but so many questions still needing answers

Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard (left) on his way to scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Our West Ham ratings against Brighton on Saturday

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Embleton reveals Orient close to new signing

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Essex ‘pretty happy’ with first day at Kent says Cook

Sam Cook of Essex claims the wicket of Sam Billings during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019

Pedestrian suffers head injuries in Bromley-by-Bow crash

The crash happened in Hancock Road. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists