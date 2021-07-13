Pedestrian seriously injured after car allegedly mounts pavement

Published: 1:49 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 3:09 PM July 13, 2021

Commercial Road at the junction with Philpot Street in Whitechapel, near where the alleged collision is believed to have occurred. - Credit: Google

A man in his 40s has suffered life-changing injuries after a car allegedly struck him, a lamp post and a parked vehicle.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, and two other men aged 29 and 21, were arrested at the scene in Commercial Road, Whitechapel, overnight on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The Met had been called to a collision involving a VW Golf and a parked car shortly after 1am (Tuesday, July 13).

Police believe the VW Golf was travelling east along Commercial Road when, after passing the junction of Philpot Street, it allegedly mounted the pavement and was involved in a collision with a lamp post and a pedestrian.

It's thought the Golf then continued back on to the road and past the junction of Cavell Street, where they say it was involved in a collision with the rear of a parked car.

You may also want to watch:

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with what are believed to be life-changing injuries.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and enquiries continue, with police appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Det Con Lola Beckles said: “We need to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who captured it on their dash cams.

“Were you in the area of Commercial Road between 1am and 1.10am on the morning of Tuesday, July 13?

"You may have information vital to this investigation.

"A man is in hospital with life-changing injuries and detectives are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the witness appeal line on 0208 5974874 or police via 101 quoting CAD 281/13July.