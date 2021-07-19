News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man dies on Isle of Dogs

Jon King

Published: 12:15 PM July 19, 2021    Updated: 12:27 PM July 19, 2021
A pensioner was taken to hospital after a fatal collision

A man has died on the Isle of Dogs.

Paramedics were called to reports of a person being unwell at Manchester Road at 11.55am on Sunday, July 18.

An ambulance crew, three medics in fast response cars and an advanced paramedic were scrambled to the scene, with the first paramedic arriving in less than seven minutes.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Despite the best efforts of our crews, the patient sadly died at the scene."

In an image shared on social media, allegedly of the incident, a blue tent can be seen on a pitch surrounded by members of the emergency services.

London Ambulance Service
Tower Hamlets News

