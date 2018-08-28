Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

A commuter has died following a ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station this afternoon.

Paramedics and police were called to the Jubilee line station just before 3pm but the person died at the scene.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Canary Wharf station after reports a person had fallen from height.

“Paramedics also attended and a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A spokeswoman for the London Ambulance Service added: “We were called at 2.57pm today to reports of an incident at Canary Wharf Underground Station, in east London.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic on a motorcycle, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of our medics, a person died at the scene.”

The station was temporary closed and reopened at 5pm.