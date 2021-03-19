News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Emergency response team shortlisted for national healthcare award

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 7:00 AM March 19, 2021   
The physician response unit

The physician response unit has been shortlisted for a national healthcare award. - Credit: London's Air Ambulance Charity

A team that treats emergency patients in their homes across Tower Hamlets and Newham has been shortlisted for a national healthcare award.

The physician response unit (PRU), made up of emergency medicine doctors and ambulance clinicians, is a collaboration between London's Air Ambulance Charity, Barts Health NHS Trust and London Ambulance Service.

It is among the contenders for urgent and emergency care initiative of the year at the HSJ Value Awards.

The service uses a rapid response emergency vehicle to take 999 calls in north east London and care for patients at home rather than needing an ambulance transfer to hospital.

Dr Tony Joy, clinical lead for the PRU, said the shortlisting recognised the efforts of teams in the last year to expand the service and find new ways of working during the Covid pandemic.

He added: “We are committed to delivering improved outcomes for patients.

"By taking the emergency department to the patient in their home, the PRU can ensure they get the right care fast while also reducing risk for vulnerable patients by helping them avoid a trip to hospital where possible.

"To be chosen among the other incredible nominees is a wonderful achievement.”

London’s Air Ambulance Charity chief executive Jonathan Jenkins was pleased to see the unit recognised for its "fantastic service".

 "To have expanded and adapted the service, stepping up at such a critical time for the blue light community is a remarkable achievement.

"We are so proud of this innovative team and look forward to watching the PRU continue to go from strength to strength.”

The awards celebrate the work of teams across the health system and this year's ceremony will be held in Manchester in June.

HSJ editor Alastair McLellan said: “This year’s finalists have not only contributed to the continued fight against the Covid-19 pandemic within the NHS but have also been exceptionally dedicated to enhancing healthcare across the UK.

 "We are honoured to be recognising and celebrating their outstanding work after what is, no doubt, the most challenging year in the history of the NHS."

