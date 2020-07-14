Search

Advanced search

Police looking for this man to question after Bethnal Green kidnapping

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 July 2020

Hiron Miah... seen on CCTV in the East End. Picture: Met Police

Hiron Miah... seen on CCTV in the East End. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Detectives have named a man today who’s wanted for questioning after a kidnapping they say that took place in Bethnal Green in February.

Hiron Miah... 24-year-old wanted for questionning by detectives investigating Bethnal Green kidnapping in February, 2020. Picture: Met PoliceHiron Miah... 24-year-old wanted for questionning by detectives investigating Bethnal Green kidnapping in February, 2020. Picture: Met Police

Officers are appealing to the public for information to find 24-year-old Hiron Miah, in connection with the incident reported at 5pm on Friday, February 28.

You may also want to watch:

An extensive operation was launched when police were tipped off about a kidnap. The victim was reported to have been found safe and well.

But investigations have now led to Miah being identified in connection with the incident, Scotland Yard said today.

Miah has links to Bethnal Green and is often believed to stay in the area.

Detectives at Bethnal Green want anyone who has information on his current whereabouts to contact the CID by calling 101, or tweeting @MetCC or emailing p205038@met.police.uk, with reference CAD 5750/28FEB. Alternatively, Crimestoppers takes anonymous calls on 0800 555111 (crimestoppers-uk.org).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing near Crossharbour station

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with murder, following a fatal stabbing near Crossharbour DLR station on Friday, July 10. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to cyclist to come forward after pedestrian dies 7 days after head injury in Bow Road incident

A11 Bow Road... where 72-year-old Peter McCombie got head injuries and died 7 days later in hospital after collision with a bike that didn't stop. Picture: Google

Furloughed couple float their new bakery business on the Regent’s Canal with home-made pastries

Couple float their new bakery business on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Callum McInerney-Riley

Traders gear up to fight Roman Road traffic ban while Victoria Park families call for ‘cleaner air in Bow’

The fight is on... to stop 'bus gate' and permanent traffic ban around Roman Road Market. Picture: Mike Brooke

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets death toll among highest in the country

Covid-19 levels in Tower Hamlets are among highest in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing near Crossharbour station

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with murder, following a fatal stabbing near Crossharbour DLR station on Friday, July 10. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to cyclist to come forward after pedestrian dies 7 days after head injury in Bow Road incident

A11 Bow Road... where 72-year-old Peter McCombie got head injuries and died 7 days later in hospital after collision with a bike that didn't stop. Picture: Google

Furloughed couple float their new bakery business on the Regent’s Canal with home-made pastries

Couple float their new bakery business on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Callum McInerney-Riley

Traders gear up to fight Roman Road traffic ban while Victoria Park families call for ‘cleaner air in Bow’

The fight is on... to stop 'bus gate' and permanent traffic ban around Roman Road Market. Picture: Mike Brooke

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets death toll among highest in the country

Covid-19 levels in Tower Hamlets are among highest in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Latest from the East London Advertiser

London Lions bring back captain Ikhinmwin for eighth season

Joe Ikhimwin attacks for London Lions at Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)

Police looking for this man to question after Bethnal Green kidnapping

Hiron Miah... seen on CCTV in the East End. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets GP nurses touring East End care homes testing for Covid-19 every two weeks

Covid-19 levels in Tower Hamlets are among highest in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

England captain Morgan relishing World Cup winners reunion

England's Eoin Morgan celebrates with the trophy after the 2019 ICC World Cup Final at Lord's

Appeal to cyclist to come forward after pedestrian dies 7 days after head injury in Bow Road incident

A11 Bow Road... where 72-year-old Peter McCombie got head injuries and died 7 days later in hospital after collision with a bike that didn't stop. Picture: Google