Police looking for this man to question after Bethnal Green kidnapping

Hiron Miah... seen on CCTV in the East End. Picture: Met Police MPS

Detectives have named a man today who’s wanted for questioning after a kidnapping they say that took place in Bethnal Green in February.

Officers are appealing to the public for information to find 24-year-old Hiron Miah, in connection with the incident reported at 5pm on Friday, February 28.

An extensive operation was launched when police were tipped off about a kidnap. The victim was reported to have been found safe and well.

But investigations have now led to Miah being identified in connection with the incident, Scotland Yard said today.

Miah has links to Bethnal Green and is often believed to stay in the area.

Detectives at Bethnal Green want anyone who has information on his current whereabouts to contact the CID by calling 101, or tweeting @MetCC or emailing p205038@met.police.uk, with reference CAD 5750/28FEB. Alternatively, Crimestoppers takes anonymous calls on 0800 555111 (crimestoppers-uk.org).