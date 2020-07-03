Appeal after man left critically ill following collision in Bow

Picture: Metropolitan Police

A man in his 70s is critically ill in hospital after a collision with a cyclist.

Police were called at 5.05pm to Bow Road, near Thames Magistrates’ Court in Bow. to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

Police are attempting to inform next of kin.

The rider of the bicycle did not stop at the scene. Enquiries to locate this person are ongoing.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit ask any witnesses, or those with dash cam footage, to call 020 8597 4874, or 101 ref CAD 5779/3 July.