Search

Advanced search

Appeal after man left critically ill following collision in Bow

PUBLISHED: 21:52 03 July 2020

Detectives are investigating after the cyclist rode off. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detectives are investigating after the cyclist rode off. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A man in his 70s is critically ill in hospital after a collision with a cyclist.

Police were called at 5.05pm to Bow Road, near Thames Magistrates’ Court in Bow. to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a pedestrian.

You may also want to watch:

The pedestrian was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

Police are attempting to inform next of kin.

The rider of the bicycle did not stop at the scene. Enquiries to locate this person are ongoing.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit ask any witnesses, or those with dash cam footage, to call 020 8597 4874, or 101 ref CAD 5779/3 July.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

£5m car smugglers jailed as police seize stolen Mercs and BMWs being shipped to Cyprus

Stolen £40k Mercedes about to be smugglerd to Cyprus... nabbed by police instead. Picture: City of London Police

What do you think of plans to ban traffic from Roman Road? Tower Hamlets council is asking

Roman Road Market... already closes to traffic during trading times. Picture: Mike Brooke

London’s last surviving horse repository awarded Grade II listing following campaign to protect Spitalfields building

The former Stapleton's Horse and Carriage Repository in Shoreditch has been a Grade II listing following work from the Victorian society who seek to preserve the Victorian era. Picture: Google Maps

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Labour councillors issue open letter against Tower Rewards scheme as strike action begins

The contract changes affect staff working across Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

£5m car smugglers jailed as police seize stolen Mercs and BMWs being shipped to Cyprus

Stolen £40k Mercedes about to be smugglerd to Cyprus... nabbed by police instead. Picture: City of London Police

What do you think of plans to ban traffic from Roman Road? Tower Hamlets council is asking

Roman Road Market... already closes to traffic during trading times. Picture: Mike Brooke

London’s last surviving horse repository awarded Grade II listing following campaign to protect Spitalfields building

The former Stapleton's Horse and Carriage Repository in Shoreditch has been a Grade II listing following work from the Victorian society who seek to preserve the Victorian era. Picture: Google Maps

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Labour councillors issue open letter against Tower Rewards scheme as strike action begins

The contract changes affect staff working across Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

Coronavirus: Assurances given to British Olympic, Paralympic bosses

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Cricket: England boosted by Curran’s negative test

A general view of play during day three of England's inter-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Premiership Rugby clubs to start contact training on Monday

Saracens Alex Lewington is tackled by Northampton's Dan Biggar

Steve Bruce has proven the doubters wrong at Newcastle says Hammers boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match against Chelsea at the London Stadium