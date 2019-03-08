Did you capture Vallance Road traffic accident with OAP on your dashcam?

Vallance Road in Whitechapel... where pedestrian, 75, was in road accident with lorry outsdie petrol station, 10.15pm, April 8. Picture: Google Google

Police are appealing witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact them after a pensioner was badly injured in a road accident in Whitechapel involving a lorry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The accident happened at 10.15 last night along Vallance Road, outside the Asda petrol station forecourt.

A 75-year-old woman suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to the Royal London Hospital, but not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident involved the Ambulance Service, the Fire Brigade and the Met’s Transport Policing command which is investigating. There were no arrests.

Det Con Mark Aken is asking anyone with information to contact him on 020-8597 4874, or email: Mark.A.Aken@met.police.uk, alternatively dialling 101 or tweet @MetCC with reference CAD 2121/9APR.