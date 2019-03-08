Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Did you capture Vallance Road traffic accident with OAP on your dashcam?

PUBLISHED: 18:42 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:03 09 April 2019

Vallance Road in Whitechapel... where pedestrian, 75, was in road accident with lorry outsdie petrol station, 10.15pm, April 8. Picture: Google

Vallance Road in Whitechapel... where pedestrian, 75, was in road accident with lorry outsdie petrol station, 10.15pm, April 8. Picture: Google

Google

Police are appealing witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact them after a pensioner was badly injured in a road accident in Whitechapel involving a lorry.

The accident happened at 10.15 last night along Vallance Road, outside the Asda petrol station forecourt.

A 75-year-old woman suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to the Royal London Hospital, but not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident involved the Ambulance Service, the Fire Brigade and the Met’s Transport Policing command which is investigating. There were no arrests.

Det Con Mark Aken is asking anyone with information to contact him on 020-8597 4874, or email: Mark.A.Aken@met.police.uk, alternatively dialling 101 or tweet @MetCC with reference CAD 2121/9APR.

Most Read

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Drug dens closed down in Whitechapel after Met Police raids off Commercial Road

Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, scene of drugs raids on four premises involving 40 Met Police officers. Picture: Google

Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

Abdi Ahmed Shire. Picture: City of London Police

‘Eastenders’ pub is banned from hosting live music following complaints of loud karaokes and lock-ins

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Most Read

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Drug dens closed down in Whitechapel after Met Police raids off Commercial Road

Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, scene of drugs raids on four premises involving 40 Met Police officers. Picture: Google

Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

Abdi Ahmed Shire. Picture: City of London Police

‘Eastenders’ pub is banned from hosting live music following complaints of loud karaokes and lock-ins

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham full-back springs to defence of his striker team-mate

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks looks on

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Eastleigh

Jay Simpson moves the ball on for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham fail to heed Hazard warning as Chelsea star steals the show

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic heads wide during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

East London secure victory over Ilford and now prepare for a play-off clash at Holt

Action from the match between East London and Ilford Wanderers at the Memorial Ground (pic Tim Edwards)

O’s have to think late equaliser will make difference, says Harrold

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold manages to deflect the ball into the corner to equalise against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists