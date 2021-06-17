Police renew appeal over disappearance of man last seen in Poplar
Police are continuing to appeal for information over the disappearance of a man last seen in the Poplar area
Hussam Bashraheil was last seen around Poplar on January 14, before he was reported missing in February.
Officers from the Central East Missing Persons Unit believe he could have travelled to the Theydon Bois area of Essex on January 30 and may now be sleeping rough.
Police understand that Hussam may now be in Epping or Southend, and might have made links with homeless people in these areas.
Hussam is 5ft 11in with dark curly hair, and police believe he may now have grown facial hair.
Detective Constable Amanda Lloyd said: "Hussam is believed to have left his flat, where he lived with his mum, with his tent, so he may be camping somewhere.’’
The 21-year-old's sister added: "Hussam I pray for your safety every day. I miss our jokes and I just need to know you're OK."
People with information can call police on 101 and quote reference CAD 5397/13Apr. Reports can be made anonymously to the Missing People charity on 180 000.