Police officer who used cocaine ‘was unfit for duty’ in east London and quits

Police sergeant misconduct verdict for taking cocaine. Picture: Met Police MPS

A former police sergeant in east London failed a drugs test for cocaine and proved unfit for duty.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cop on cocaine 'would have been dismissed' had he still been in the Force, say Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police Cop on cocaine 'would have been dismissed' had he still been in the Force, say Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

He would have been sacked on the spot had he not resigned from the Met Police, a hearing was told.

Ex-cop Richard Skinner, stationed in the Met’s Central East command covering Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney, had “breached the standards of professional behaviour” in fitness for work.

He gave a sample for a drug test in August last year which “screened positive for cocaine”, Scotland Yard confirmed.

Allegations of gross misconduct have been found proven against the former police sergeant at a hearing held yesterday, October 14.

Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, who chaired the hearing, considered evidence against Skinner and found he had “breached the standards of professional behaviour” at the level of gross misconduct and discreditable conduct.

He would have been dismissed without notice he still been a serving officer.