Search

Advanced search

15 suspects cuffed as police smash drug running racket in raids in east London and Essex

PUBLISHED: 20:22 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 20:25 02 December 2020

Police collar 15 suspects in operation to bust organised drugs ring. Picture: Met Police

Police collar 15 suspects in operation to bust organised drugs ring. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police have busted what they believe is an organised drug-running operation with 15 arrests in East London, Essex and Hertfordshire.

Dawn raids across east London, Essex and Hertfordshire kick drug running into the long grass. Picture: Met PoliceDawn raids across east London, Essex and Hertfordshire kick drug running into the long grass. Picture: Met Police

Raids were carried out by the Met’s Trident East unit based at Bethnal Green backed up by a Gangs Taskforce and the Territorial Support Group.

The arrests at dawn this-morning, December 3, were made at 12 addresses across the East End, with another three in Colchester, Grays and Sawbridgeworth.

The men, all aged between 19 and 26, are being held in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs.

“This was a successful operation that we believe has disrupted an organised drug-dealing network operating out of east London,” Det Sgt John Macleod said. “Drug supply has strong links to a lot of the violence that plays out on the streets and that is why we are targeting offenders with tactics every day.”

Trident East unit is backed up by Met's Gangs Taskforce and Territorial Support Group. Picture: Met PoliceTrident East unit is backed up by Met's Gangs Taskforce and Territorial Support Group. Picture: Met Police

Officers seized £20,000 cash as well as drugs, mobile phones and other devices.

The raids form part of the ongoing Operation Continuum that’s been running for more than two years based on tip-offs and gathering intelligence. Action days like today have led to 107 arrests and 200 drug-related charges since March.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

15 suspects cuffed as police smash drug running racket in raids in east London and Essex

Police collar 15 suspects in operation to bust organised drugs ring. Picture: Met Police

Food banks in Christmas appeal for cash to feed East End families in need

Volunteers at Poplar's First Love food bank during lockdown. Picture: First Love Foundation

Government confirms how much each council is to receive under Covid Winter Grant Scheme

The DWP has announced the amount each local authority is to receive under the Covid Winter Grant Scheme. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Grassroots rugby is set to return

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Councillor suspended from Labour Party for saying ‘there’s no basis for Jewish race’

Puru Miah with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: LDRS