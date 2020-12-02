News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
15 suspects cuffed as police smash ‘drugs ring’ in raids in east London and Essex

Mike Brooke

Published: 8:22 PM December 2, 2020    Updated: 11:07 AM December 9, 2020
Police collar 15 suspects in operation to bust organised drugs ring. Picture: Met Police

Police have busted what they believe is an organised drug-running operation with 15 arrests in East London, Essex and Hertfordshire.

Dawn raids across east London, Essex and Hertfordshire kick drug running into the long grass. Picture: Met Police

Raids were carried out by the Met’s Trident East unit based at Bethnal Green backed up by a Gangs Taskforce and the Territorial Support Group.

The arrests at dawn this-morning, December 2, were made at 12 addresses across the East End, with another three in Colchester, Grays and Sawbridgeworth.

The men, all aged between 19 and 26, are being held in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs.

“This was a successful operation that we believe has disrupted an organised drug-dealing network operating out of east London,” Det Sgt John Macleod said. “Drug supply has strong links to a lot of the violence that plays out on the streets and that is why we are targeting offenders with tactics every day.”

Trident East unit backed by Met's Taskforce and Territorial Support Group carry out arrests in east London, Essex and Hertfor...

Officers seized £20,000 cash as well as drugs, mobile phones and other devices.

The raids form part of the ongoing Operation Continuum that’s been running for more than two years based on tip-offs and gathering intelligence. Action days like today have led to 107 arrests and 200 drug-related charges since March.

person

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

person
