Published: 8:22 PM December 2, 2020 Updated: 11:07 AM December 9, 2020

Police have busted what they believe is an organised drug-running operation with 15 arrests in East London, Essex and Hertfordshire.

Raids were carried out by the Met’s Trident East unit based at Bethnal Green backed up by a Gangs Taskforce and the Territorial Support Group.

The arrests at dawn this-morning, December 2, were made at 12 addresses across the East End, with another three in Colchester, Grays and Sawbridgeworth.

The men, all aged between 19 and 26, are being held in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs.

“This was a successful operation that we believe has disrupted an organised drug-dealing network operating out of east London,” Det Sgt John Macleod said. “Drug supply has strong links to a lot of the violence that plays out on the streets and that is why we are targeting offenders with tactics every day.”

Officers seized £20,000 cash as well as drugs, mobile phones and other devices.

The raids form part of the ongoing Operation Continuum that’s been running for more than two years based on tip-offs and gathering intelligence. Action days like today have led to 107 arrests and 200 drug-related charges since March.