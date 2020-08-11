Police to get better training after disability driver was physically restrained for minor traffic offence in Poplar

Police 'could do better' report concludes... following physical restraint of disabled driver for minor traffic offence. Picture: Met Police MPS

Police who arrested a driver with a disability blue badge for parking on a yellow line in Poplar are to get better training in how to handle incidents involving the disabled.

That’s one of the conclusions of an independent investigation into why Youness Bentahar was arrested for “a minor traffic offence” and the behaviour of the officer who physically restrained him while he appeared to have a seizure during his arrest in Abbot Road in July last year.

A recommendation to improve the way officers deal with people suffering medical emergencies has been made this week in the Independent Office for Police Conduct report.

“This incident attracted significant public interest at the time,” the Conduct Office regional director for London Sal Naseem said. “We were concerned that Mr Bentahar’s apparent seizure was not taken seriously by some officers and it should have been.

“Our investigation looked at discrimination and use of force. A key part of our role is to help prevent these issues from happening again.”

The report stresses that “police have a common law duty of care to a detainee”. It concluded that the Met Police agreed “an officer should reflect on how he could have handled the incident better to avoid an alleged minor traffic offence escalating into a restraint”.

The officer himself was interviewed under criminal caution, although no charges were brought. The report agrees there was “no case to answer for use of force and discrimination”.

Youness had refused to shift his car which was displaying a blue disability badge, so officers tried arresting him and then restrained him, during which he appeared to have a seizure, the inquiry found.

This included initial contact with Mr Bentahar and his wife, engaging with them and “any consideration to the children in the car”, the force used on him, the medical care provided and whether there was any evidence of discrimination on disability, race, gender and religion.

Police body video footage was examined over concerns around discrimination and interviews were carried out with independent witnesses. Other officers arriving at the parking incident gave Youness medical treatment before handing him to paramedics.

The investigation “highlighted the need for officers to fully understand the risks of not treating people assuming medical conditions or illnesses are not genuine”. Investigators feel that “more could have been done” to adjust for disability as the car was displaying a blue badge.