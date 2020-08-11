Search

Advanced search

Police to get better training after disability driver was physically restrained for minor traffic offence in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 13:19 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 11 August 2020

Police 'could do better' report concludes... following physical restraint of disabled driver for minor traffic offence. Picture: Met Police

Police 'could do better' report concludes... following physical restraint of disabled driver for minor traffic offence. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police who arrested a driver with a disability blue badge for parking on a yellow line in Poplar are to get better training in how to handle incidents involving the disabled.

That’s one of the conclusions of an independent investigation into why Youness Bentahar was arrested for “a minor traffic offence” and the behaviour of the officer who physically restrained him while he appeared to have a seizure during his arrest in Abbot Road in July last year.

A recommendation to improve the way officers deal with people suffering medical emergencies has been made this week in the Independent Office for Police Conduct report.

“This incident attracted significant public interest at the time,” the Conduct Office regional director for London Sal Naseem said. “We were concerned that Mr Bentahar’s apparent seizure was not taken seriously by some officers and it should have been.

“Our investigation looked at discrimination and use of force. A key part of our role is to help prevent these issues from happening again.”

You may also want to watch:

The report stresses that “police have a common law duty of care to a detainee”. It concluded that the Met Police agreed “an officer should reflect on how he could have handled the incident better to avoid an alleged minor traffic offence escalating into a restraint”.

The officer himself was interviewed under criminal caution, although no charges were brought. The report agrees there was “no case to answer for use of force and discrimination”.

Youness had refused to shift his car which was displaying a blue disability badge, so officers tried arresting him and then restrained him, during which he appeared to have a seizure, the inquiry found.

This included initial contact with Mr Bentahar and his wife, engaging with them and “any consideration to the children in the car”, the force used on him, the medical care provided and whether there was any evidence of discrimination on disability, race, gender and religion.

Police body video footage was examined over concerns around discrimination and interviews were carried out with independent witnesses. Other officers arriving at the parking incident gave Youness medical treatment before handing him to paramedics.

The investigation “highlighted the need for officers to fully understand the risks of not treating people assuming medical conditions or illnesses are not genuine”. Investigators feel that “more could have been done” to adjust for disability as the car was displaying a blue badge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man guilty of murder after stabbing victim three times in Poplar park

Yasin Omar Amare was found guilty of stabbing Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky to death in Lansbury Estate Park. Picture: Met Police

Cheers! Dan Farson’s old Waterman’s Arms pub makes a comeback on the Isle of Dogs after 50 years

Sam Hawkes and Laura Lythall opening The Waterman's Arms on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Matt Grayson

Where Tower Hamlets won’t let you park all day outside your ‘home zone’ from September 1

Map of 'mini zone' boundaries to ban all-day parking from September 1. Google map

Cash deadline for enterprising ideas to make east London life better after Covid emergency

High five... for a social enterprise start-up which got funding to get off the ground. Picture: Spento

‘Four weeks and we’re still in B&B’ say angry families evacuated from toppled Bow crane tragedy

Toppled 60ft crane still resting where it landed on a block of flats being built after crashing through houses in the next trurning. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Man guilty of murder after stabbing victim three times in Poplar park

Yasin Omar Amare was found guilty of stabbing Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky to death in Lansbury Estate Park. Picture: Met Police

Cheers! Dan Farson’s old Waterman’s Arms pub makes a comeback on the Isle of Dogs after 50 years

Sam Hawkes and Laura Lythall opening The Waterman's Arms on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Matt Grayson

Where Tower Hamlets won’t let you park all day outside your ‘home zone’ from September 1

Map of 'mini zone' boundaries to ban all-day parking from September 1. Google map

Cash deadline for enterprising ideas to make east London life better after Covid emergency

High five... for a social enterprise start-up which got funding to get off the ground. Picture: Spento

‘Four weeks and we’re still in B&B’ say angry families evacuated from toppled Bow crane tragedy

Toppled 60ft crane still resting where it landed on a block of flats being built after crashing through houses in the next trurning. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Police to get better training after disability driver was physically restrained for minor traffic offence in Poplar

Police 'could do better' report concludes... following physical restraint of disabled driver for minor traffic offence. Picture: Met Police

‘Four weeks and we’re still in B&B’ say angry families evacuated from toppled Bow crane tragedy

Toppled 60ft crane still resting where it landed on a block of flats being built after crashing through houses in the next trurning. Picture: Mike Brooke

Essex batsmen dig in to set Surrey tough target

Paul Walter hits four runs for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

London Lions sign former Lions junior Chris Tawiah

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Leyton Orient announce pre-season fixtures

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)