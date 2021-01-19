Police injured in violent clash at illegal Brick Lane rave

Published: 8:52 AM January 19, 2021

Clashes with police broke out at an illegal rave in Brick Lane with arrests and officers injured involving 40 revellers.

The violent confrontation late on Friday night, January 15, was the start of a proactive weekend of Covid Met Police patrols organised with Tower Hamlets and Hackney local authorities.

The worst incident was the Brick Lane house party packed with 40 revellers. Following complaints of noise booming through the streets of Spitalfields from premises hired by the organiser, police were called. Three officers were injured.

“What shocks me is that people are willing to break the rules,” acting Chief Insp Pete Shaw said. "They astoundingly assault officers doing their best to help keep this virus at bay wherever possible.”

He warned: “The spread of coronavirus is out of control in London. Hospitals are working to meet the needs of people who are ill with the virus — yet to organise or go to parties is an insult to them.”

Three arrests were made for possessing class B substances, breaching emergency legislation and assaulting an emergency worker. One officer suffered a broken finger and needed hospital treatment.

Some partygoers even tried to slip back into the premises while officers were making arrests and attempting to disperse the crowd. A closure order was later served on the property preventing it being rented out for three months.

The two-day operation covered Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney. A pub in Broadway Market near the Regent's Canal was found serving drinks indoors. Businesses in Whitechapel and even a house of worship in Stamford Hill, where a large party had been held, were raided by officers enforcing lockdown.

On-the-spot fines totalling £39,000 were given to 140 people in just two days. Enforcement action continued in closing non-essential businesses, like a tea shop with a queue of 80 people lining up outside.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs said: “The measures are to save lives and protect the NHS. So it’s right that we take action against those flouting the rules and putting people’s lives at risk.”

But the police patrols were also taking a softly-softly approach to make sure households and businesses were following government restrictions, urging that they “all have a duty to do their bit” for public safety.