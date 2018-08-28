£1.5m revamp for leisure centres under way by Tower Hamlets Council

Mile End fitness and leisure centre, one of several in the East End getting council funding for improvements. Picture: Google Google

Work has started on major improvements to leisure centres in London’s East End for the New Year with £1.5 million from Tower Hamlets Council.

The funding has partly come from the 15-year management contract the council awarded Greenwich Leisure in 2004 which has been extended for another three years.

Improvements will include Increased studio space and a new fitness area being created at Wapping’s John Orwell centre, while a new ‘soft play’ area, spin studio and other refurbishment is being provided at the Mile End Park centre.

St George’s gym in Shadwell is having improvements while Millwall’s Tiller centre is getting upgrades to the gym, changing rooms, studio and ‘soft play’ facilities.

New weights area and gym improvements are being installed at Whitechapel sports centre and improvements are being made at Bethnal Green’s York Hall in the changing rooms, reception area, gym and studio.

All the are expected to be completed by April.