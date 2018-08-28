Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

£1.5m revamp for leisure centres under way by Tower Hamlets Council

PUBLISHED: 10:46 18 January 2019

Mile End fitness and leisure centre, one of several in the East End getting council funding for improvements. Picture: Google

Mile End fitness and leisure centre, one of several in the East End getting council funding for improvements. Picture: Google

Google

Work has started on major improvements to leisure centres in London’s East End for the New Year with £1.5 million from Tower Hamlets Council.

The funding has partly come from the 15-year management contract the council awarded Greenwich Leisure in 2004 which has been extended for another three years.

Improvements will include Increased studio space and a new fitness area being created at Wapping’s John Orwell centre, while a new ‘soft play’ area, spin studio and other refurbishment is being provided at the Mile End Park centre.

St George’s gym in Shadwell is having improvements while Millwall’s Tiller centre is getting upgrades to the gym, changing rooms, studio and ‘soft play’ facilities.

New weights area and gym improvements are being installed at Whitechapel sports centre and improvements are being made at Bethnal Green’s York Hall in the changing rooms, reception area, gym and studio.

All the are expected to be completed by April.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man, 46, charged with the murder of Asma Begum in Poplar

Asma Begum was found dead on Friday. Pic: Met Police

Tower Hamlets schools hit by £24m government funding switch away from inner city education

Mulberry School in Commercial Road has lost £282,000 from its budget. Picture: Google

‘Biggest drop in Tower Hamlets house sales’, analysis shows

House sales in Tower Hamlets have fallen the most compared to other London boroughs, according to a count by pre-fab firm Project Etopia. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Winter lights at Canary Wharf using ‘ghost whales’ to stop plastic waste and save the oceans

Winter lights festival coming to Canary Wharf till January 26. Picture: CWG

O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Man, 46, charged with the murder of Asma Begum in Poplar

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tower Hamlets schools hit by £24m government funding switch away from inner city education

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Biggest drop in Tower Hamlets house sales’, analysis shows

#includeImage($article, 225)

Winter lights at Canary Wharf using ‘ghost whales’ to stop plastic waste and save the oceans

#includeImage($article, 225)

O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

East London runners join Regents Park 10K

East London Runners at Regents Park (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)

Team News: Ebbsfleet United vs Leyton Orient

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

£1.5m revamp for leisure centres under way by Tower Hamlets Council

Mile End fitness and leisure centre, one of several in the East End getting council funding for improvements. Picture: Google

Sport stars and celebrities assemble for the NBA London game at the O2

Comedian Michael McIntyre at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

Activists in East End to protest against arrest of Russian anti-fascists

The march will begin at the Cable Street Mural, which commemorates clashes between counter-protestors and fascists in 1936. Picture: jo-marshall/Wikimedia Commons.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists