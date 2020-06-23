Search

Advanced search

Higher education facing crisis without “a new deal”, as Poplar and Limehouse MP says fees should be scrapped

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 June 2020

Last week forty-eight professional academic associations across the country sent a letter to education ministers to call on a 'new deal for higher education'.

Last week forty-eight professional academic associations across the country sent a letter to education ministers to call on a 'new deal for higher education'.

PA Wire/PA Images

Academic associations across the country are calling on the government to support “a new deal for higher education” saying a government bailout isn’t enough to help them get through the pandemic and beyond.

The letter, sent last week to Education Ministers, points out that the sharp drop in universities’ income, as a result of a fall in student numbers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will endanger the ability of the UK Higher Education sector to maintain excellence in education and research, with grave consequences for the economy and society.

The associations, led by the British Society for Middle Eastern Studies, called the current government funding model “inadequate” and said rather than providing a one-time bailout, public spending on colleges and universities needs to be increased to be in line with the 34 countries which make up the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

UK public spending on higher education is the lowest among OECD countries, and comprises less than half of the average spending among the OECD’s other 34 countries, making UK universities particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in income from student numbers.

You may also want to watch:

Even before the pandemic nearly 25 percent of all UK universities were in deficit and are announcing job cuts and even cuts to the range of courses and subjects being offered.

MP for Poplar and Limehouse Apsana Begum said universities are reliant on the higher rate of fees they charge international students, which has dried up during the pandemic.

She added: “In fact, the tuition fee model was never a sustainable way to fund high quality education and research – as campaigners and unions have pointed out repeatedly.

“Therefore, as well as emergency financial aid to help universities out of this pandemic, we need a long-term plan which includes ensuring that casualised university staff are given proper contacts and fair wages.

“I believe in free education and have long called for university tuition fees to be scrapped, grants for students restored and that the government should invest in universities as needed.

“Education is not just about ensuring personal advancement and opportunity for all but is a collective good that benefits our society and our economy in so many interlocking and far reaching ways.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Premier League: Tottenham 2 West Ham 0

Tottenham's Harry Kane scores his side's second goal during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Higher education facing crisis without “a new deal”, as Poplar and Limehouse MP says fees should be scrapped

Last week forty-eight professional academic associations across the country sent a letter to education ministers to call on a 'new deal for higher education'.

Leyton Orient striker Harrold on the ‘shock’ of boss Justin Edinburgh’s passing

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Man held in east London tonight on suspicion of ‘funding terrorism’

Scotland Yard confirms suspect arrested in east London by Counter Terrorism Command. Picture: Met Police

Ogbonna is back in contention for West Ham as Haller and Snodgrass remain sidelined

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.