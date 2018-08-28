Search

Apprentices open day planned at Poplar by Tower Hamlets Council to recruit for TfL

PUBLISHED: 10:01 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 17 January 2019

Apprentices behind the scenes of TfL keeping London's transport running. Picture: TfL

An open day to recruit apprentices to work in public transport is being held in Poplar “to tap into east London’s economic growth”.

TfL apprentice gets training and qualifications while earning a living. Picture: TfLTfL apprentice gets training and qualifications while earning a living. Picture: TfL

It is being organised by Tower Hamlets Council at the end of the month with TfL when recruitment teams making presentations on apprenticeships being created this year.

It follows plans by the council to press businesses and industry in the East End to create 1,000 places.

“TfL is looking to find its next generation of apprentices,” Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs explained.

“This will help anyone considering a career change or looking for a job to tap into the benefits of east London’s economic growth.”

Transport engineering apprentices working on Crossrail at Whitechapel. Picture: Martin BreschinskiTransport engineering apprentices working on Crossrail at Whitechapel. Picture: Martin Breschinski

Those already in apprenticeships will also be on hand at the open day to answer questions on the application process and on their experience so far.

Most visible TfL staff are at stations and on trains and buses. But there is a large workforce behind the scenes keeping services running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

TfL is looking for people to fill specialist roles such as engineering, signalling, IT, cyber security, finance, procurement, planning, quantity surveying, human resources and project management.

Applicants don’t need experience, but are expected to have five GCSEs including maths and English. They earn the London living wage while getting qualifications on the job.

The recruitment open day on January 31 is at the council’s WorkPath employment and training service at 55 Upper Bank Street in Poplar, 3-7pm, near Poplar DLR. Places can be booked by calling 020-7364 0626 or emailing contactcentre@towerhamlets.gov.uk.

