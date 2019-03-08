Search

Advanced search

Why the mayor thinks a green light will stop traffic on 'rat runs' through Bethnal Green

PUBLISHED: 07:53 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:53 30 October 2019

Mayor John Biggs stands in the middle of Columbia Road surrounded by kids on bikes in what he hopes could one day be a traffic-free neighbourhood. Picture: Kois Miah

Mayor John Biggs stands in the middle of Columbia Road surrounded by kids on bikes in what he hopes could one day be a traffic-free neighbourhood. Picture: Kois Miah

Kois Miah

Many roads are to be blocked if Tower Hamlets Council gets the green light to stop cars entering a whole swathe of Bethnal Green.

Proposal for Proposal for "trafic free" Columbia Road's famous flower martket. Picture: LBTH

The plan aims to prevent drivers using residential roads as "rat runs" which are being put to a public consultation, as part of the authority's "Liveable Streets" project in 17 areas across the East End.

"We estimate 12,000 vehicles pass through Bethnal Green every day from other parts of London," mayor John Biggs said. "But children suffer from toxic emissions because of air pollution."

Tower Hamlets has the fifth worst levels of air pollution in London, the town hall argues.

Proposed road changes include traffic reductions around Arnold Circus, Columbia Road, Warner Place, Old Bethnal Green Road and Sale Street.

The plans include CCTV cameras and new street lighting to help discourage crime and anti-social behaviour.

Public consultations include Saturday drop-in sessions at the council's Professional Development centre in Bethnal Green Road on November 9 from 10am to 12noon and Thursday, November 14, 5pm-7pm.

Most Read

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Borough’s stark divides revealed in ‘deprivation’ levels ranked by postcode

Aspen Way is all that separates Canary Wharf from some of Tower Hamlets' most 'deprived' postcode areas. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Man from Harlesden found with a loaded gun at Aldgate East Underground station

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP

Council’s ‘Brexit style’ bid to fast track Raine’s closure rejected by Schools Adjudicator

Brexit-style 'fast track' bid to close down Raine's Foundation rejected. Picture: Mike Brooke

Guilty: Man arrested in Whitechapel is convicted of Zahir Visiter’s knife death

Convicted.. Kamal Hussain, 22, found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Borough’s stark divides revealed in ‘deprivation’ levels ranked by postcode

Aspen Way is all that separates Canary Wharf from some of Tower Hamlets' most 'deprived' postcode areas. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Man from Harlesden found with a loaded gun at Aldgate East Underground station

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP

Council’s ‘Brexit style’ bid to fast track Raine’s closure rejected by Schools Adjudicator

Brexit-style 'fast track' bid to close down Raine's Foundation rejected. Picture: Mike Brooke

Guilty: Man arrested in Whitechapel is convicted of Zahir Visiter’s knife death

Convicted.. Kamal Hussain, 22, found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

World Cup: Bring it on says Billy

England's Billy Vunipola during a press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.

Why the mayor thinks a green light will stop traffic on ‘rat runs’ through Bethnal Green

Mayor John Biggs stands in the middle of Columbia Road surrounded by kids on bikes in what he hopes could one day be a traffic-free neighbourhood. Picture: Kois Miah

UK set for December 12 general election

Picture: PA

World Cup: Cueto cheering England after 2007 near-miss

England's Mark Cueto puts the ball down for a try in the 2007 Rugby World Cup final against South Africa, which is disallowed (pic David Davies/PA)

World Cup: Most powerful teams in final says Mitchell

England's defence coach John Mitchell during a press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists