Volunteers go ‘nuts’ planting Biblical fruit trees in Victoria Park

Volunteers ready to plant 30 trees in Victoria Park. Picture: Luka Radek/Media Art Studio Media Art Studio

Volunteers are going ‘fruit and nuts’ to plant trees in Victoria Park that include an orchard of ancient Biblical species to feed the masses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Orchard and nut trail planned in Vicky Park. Picture: Kois Miah Orchard and nut trail planned in Vicky Park. Picture: Kois Miah

They sink shovels in the ground with 20 fruit and 10 nut trees between 10am and 3pm tomorrow to create a fruit orchard and a ‘nut trail’ aimed at improving parkland wildlife habitat and a free harvest for humans.

The project by Trees for Cities charity working with Tower Hamlets Council follows public consultations with ‘feedback’ suggesting apple, pear and plum trees.

“All the suggestions are coming to fruition,” Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs quipped. “Now I look forward to the harvest and to do what we can to improve our environment.”

Other species are also being planted such as ancient damson, quince and medlar which originate from the Middle East with their fruit part of ancient diets. The medlar is thought to have been cultivated in Biblical times as long as 3,000 years ago.

Victoria Park is east London’s oldest preserved green space first laid out in 1841, stretching from Bethnal Green to Hackney Wick.

Today it forms a pivotal link in the East End’s ‘green corridor’ from the Thames at Limehouse along the Regents Canal through Mile End Park, with its ‘Green Flag’ and ‘Green Heritage’ awards for the seventh year and regularly voted in the country’s top 10 favourite public parks.