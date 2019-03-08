Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Volunteers go ‘nuts’ planting Biblical fruit trees in Victoria Park

PUBLISHED: 15:30 29 March 2019

Volunteers ready to plant 30 trees in Victoria Park. Picture: Luka Radek/Media Art Studio

Volunteers ready to plant 30 trees in Victoria Park. Picture: Luka Radek/Media Art Studio

Media Art Studio

Volunteers are going ‘fruit and nuts’ to plant trees in Victoria Park that include an orchard of ancient Biblical species to feed the masses.

Orchard and nut trail planned in Vicky Park. Picture: Kois MiahOrchard and nut trail planned in Vicky Park. Picture: Kois Miah

They sink shovels in the ground with 20 fruit and 10 nut trees between 10am and 3pm tomorrow to create a fruit orchard and a ‘nut trail’ aimed at improving parkland wildlife habitat and a free harvest for humans.

The project by Trees for Cities charity working with Tower Hamlets Council follows public consultations with ‘feedback’ suggesting apple, pear and plum trees.

“All the suggestions are coming to fruition,” Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs quipped. “Now I look forward to the harvest and to do what we can to improve our environment.”

Other species are also being planted such as ancient damson, quince and medlar which originate from the Middle East with their fruit part of ancient diets. The medlar is thought to have been cultivated in Biblical times as long as 3,000 years ago.

Victoria Park is east London’s oldest preserved green space first laid out in 1841, stretching from Bethnal Green to Hackney Wick.

Today it forms a pivotal link in the East End’s ‘green corridor’ from the Thames at Limehouse along the Regents Canal through Mile End Park, with its ‘Green Flag’ and ‘Green Heritage’ awards for the seventh year and regularly voted in the country’s top 10 favourite public parks.

Most Read

Gunshots fired in Mile End

Hamlets Way. Picture: Google.

Greenwich foot tunnel ‘too narrow to share with cycling’ Isle of Dogs families tell City Hall commissioner

Two cyclists clearly seen riding through the foot tunnel under the Thames while a third correctly walks with his bike. Picture: Mike Brooke

Brick Lane trader brews up £2.5m tea exports to Sweden

Aliur Rahman at his London Tea Exchange warehouse in Brick Lane. Picture source: Citypress

Engineer rescues boy, 13, from knife attacker in Bow

Engineer Aran Osman, who was driving his van to work when he saw a teenager being followed by a boy with a knife. Picture: British Gas

Licence battle looms for ‘Eastenders’ pub following complaints of loud karaokes and lock-ins

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Most Read

Gunshots fired in Mile End

Hamlets Way. Picture: Google.

Greenwich foot tunnel ‘too narrow to share with cycling’ Isle of Dogs families tell City Hall commissioner

Two cyclists clearly seen riding through the foot tunnel under the Thames while a third correctly walks with his bike. Picture: Mike Brooke

Brick Lane trader brews up £2.5m tea exports to Sweden

Aliur Rahman at his London Tea Exchange warehouse in Brick Lane. Picture source: Citypress

Engineer rescues boy, 13, from knife attacker in Bow

Engineer Aran Osman, who was driving his van to work when he saw a teenager being followed by a boy with a knife. Picture: British Gas

Licence battle looms for ‘Eastenders’ pub following complaints of loud karaokes and lock-ins

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient coach Edinburgh not concerned about fatigue

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Clay was never worried about O’s fitness for Fylde clash

Leyton Orient players (left to right - Josh Coulson, Jobi McAnuff, James Dayton and Craig Clay) celebrate after scoring against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Volunteers go ‘nuts’ planting Biblical fruit trees in Victoria Park

Volunteers ready to plant 30 trees in Victoria Park. Picture: Luka Radek/Media Art Studio

Recycling gets a lift from Tower Hamlets Council to help save the planet

'Roadshow' stand set up in Victoria Park to urge the public to recycle more. Picture: LBTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists