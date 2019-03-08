Have a rant about Brexit or climate change at Mudchute Farm's Big Tent festival

Last year's Big Ideas festival at Mudchute Farm described by President Macron of France as "a significant contribution" to issues Europe faces. Picture: Big Tent Big Tent

A one-day festival where Joe Public can have a soapbox rant and take on leading political figures is being staged on the Isle of Dogs on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The third annual Big Tent Ideas festival at Mudchute Farm expects more than 2,500 spectators and ranters tackling politics and environment issues.

Each tent has a debate and there's a "speakers' corner" to stand up and make your voice heard in public.

"We want people who see the world differently to talk to each other," Big Tent's director Sam Julius said.

"This means sharing ideas that won't stop the conversation dead in its tracks, finding common ground and realising things aren't all black and white."

Leading figures taking part include two former rivals of Boris Johnson for the Tory leadership, Rory Stewart who has been mocking the new PM on Twitter about his Brexit propaganda and rising star Penny Mordaunt.

Others include Tony Blair's ex-political secretary Sally Morgan and Theresa May's former 'policy guru' George Freeman.

French President Macron dubbed last year's Big Tent festival at Mudchute as "a significant contribution" to the big issues Europe faces.

Also taking part are Extinction Rebellion, Jo Cox Foundation, World Wildlife Fund and others on topics from the rise in crime to the rise in carbon, with tickets at £45 (discounts for under 30s and students).