Brexit: How Tower Hamlets’ MPs voted on Theresa May’s deal with Brussels

PUBLISHED: 10:48 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 16 January 2019

MPs Rushanara Ali and Jim Fitzpatrick who voted against the Brexit deal, seen at Tower Hamlets Labour's 2017 election manifesto launch. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Both MPs representing Tower Hamlets in Parliament voted against Theresa May’s Brexit deal in last night’s historic defeat for the government.

Jim Fitzpatrick, Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse, was among the 432 who rejected the Brussels Deal.

He had hinted in the Commons on Friday that he was thinking of supporting it—but in the event cast his vote against.

Also against was Rushanara Ali, Labour’s MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, reflecting the general mood of the East End which voted like most of London in the 2016 referendum to remain in the EU.

The effects of Brexit has already been felt in the Canary Wharf business district with banks and insurance companies shifting financial operations to the Continent and two EU agencies also moving out. Canary Wharf Group itself has voiced fears about Britain quitting the EU trading block.

Mayor John Biggs who launched Tower Hamlets Council’s Brexit Commission last year to prepare for leaving has also called for a second referendum to decide the final outcome of the Brexit issue.

MPs voted last night by 432 votes to 202 to reject the prime minister’s Brexit deal, which sets out the terms of withdrawal from the EU on March 29.

Labour Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has now tabled a Commons vote of no confidence in the government which is being debated tonight.

Theresa May is predicted to scrape through—but opponents are aiming to get a sizeable number of votes at 7pm which they hope would trigger a snap general election, the second in less than two years.

Last night’s defeat is a huge blow for May’s Conservative government which has spent two years trying to hammer out a deal with Brussels, aimed at an orderly departure on March 29 and setting up a 21-month transition period to negotiate a free trade deal.

Brexit: How Tower Hamlets' MPs voted on Theresa May's deal with Brussels

