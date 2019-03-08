How east London voted on Brexit in biggest parliamentary petition ever to revoke Article 50

Parliamentary petition ends today to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner copyright@brucetanner.com

Constituencies in east London voted strongly in the biggest-ever Parliamentary petition in history to revoke Brexit Article 50, with the online poll ending today.

MPs Jim Fitzpatrick and Rushanara Ali whose East End constituencies between them pulled more than 46,000 signatures to Parliamentary petition to revoke Article 50. Pictures: Mike Brooke MPs Jim Fitzpatrick and Rushanara Ali whose East End constituencies between them pulled more than 46,000 signatures to Parliamentary petition to revoke Article 50. Pictures: Mike Brooke

The national count at noon was 6,102,665 votes cast, showing the strength of feeling since the referendum three years ago which voted to quit the EU by a narrow 4 per cent.

Poplar & Limehouse, represented at Westminster by Labour's Jim Fitzpatrick and including Canary Wharf business district, recorded 21,523 signatures to "revoke Article 50 and stay in Europe".

Canary Wharf has been badly hit since the referendum with banks and two EU agencies relocating to the Continent.

Tens of thousands of jobs are set to be lost in east London if Britain crashes out with no deal, a study by Sussex University revealed.

One of many People's marches in London against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner One of many People's marches in London against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner

Poplar & Limehouse was said to be the third worst hit constituency in the UK, with Canary Wharf losing its place as Europe's financial power house and set to cut 8,000 jobs alone, while the City and Westminster faces 42,400 job losses. Another 1,800 people living in Poplar, Limehouse and the Isle of Dogs who work elsewhere would also be forced on the dole.

Neighbouring Bethnal Green & Bow constituency, held by Labour's Rushanara Ali, had 24,684 signatures cast in the parliamentary petition against leaving.

Both MPs voted against no deal Brexit in the big Commons debate on March 28 on Theresa May's deal with Brussels, but were split on having a second referendum.

Ms Ali voted to cancel Brexit and hold a referendum. Mr Fitzpatrick was against a referendum and against remaining in a single market.

Loss of EU citizens after Brexit would also leave the NHS in east London "in a state of near collapse", health unions warned.

Fewer were joining the staff of the Royal London or Newham University hospitals than before the referendum, while more have been leaving since. Barts Health NHS Trust hired just 265 EU citizens after 2016, compared to 424 in the 12 months before, while 316 EU workers left in just 12 months.

Heaviest areas by population ratio voting in the online petition to revoke Article 50 were Holborn with St Pancras, Hornsey with Wood Green, and Hampstead with Kilburn, notching up almost 90,000 signatures between them.

Article 50 online map of how your area voted

Areas across east London including West Ham with 14,772 votes and both Hackney constituencies with almost 55,000 combined all featured robustly in the petition, as well as areas along the Thames from Greenwich to Twickenham.

