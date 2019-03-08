Brexit: How the two Tower Hamlets MPs voted in the Commons

East End's two neighbouring Labour MPs Jim Fitzpatrick and Rushanara Ali... split over some Brexit options. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

The two Tower Hamlets MPs voting last night in the Big Brexit debate were sometimes together on the issues but sometimes split when all eight alternative options were defeated.

Petition to cancel Article 50 and keep Britain in the EU reaches unprecedented 5,000,000 signatures. Picture: Mike Brooke Petition to cancel Article 50 and keep Britain in the EU reaches unprecedented 5,000,000 signatures. Picture: Mike Brooke

Both voted against ‘no deal’ Brexit, but were split on having another referendum.

Rushanara Ali, who represents the Bethnal Green and Bow constituency, voted to cancel Brexit and also to hold a second referendum on any terms of leaving.

Jim Fitzpatrick, in neighbouring Polar and Limehouse, was against a second referendum and also remaining in a single market while seeking a temporary customs union.

Both voted against a ‘No-deal’ where we would quit the EU on April 12 without agreement, which was overwhelmingly lost.

But they were split on a second referendum and the ‘Common market’ option.

Jim is against a public referendum to confirm any withdrawal agreement, while Rusanara backs the idea.

Jim also voted no to the ‘Common Market 2.0’ option to remain in a single market while seeking a temporary customs union, which Rushanara voted for.

Both were against the ‘EFTA’ option of the single market without forming a customs union, but they both backed a UK-wide customs union with the EU to include Northern Ireland as an integral part of the UK, which was narrowly lost by just eight votes.

They also voted for Labour’s alternative to negotiate changes to the withdrawal deal to include workers’ rights, a permanent customs union and close alignment to the single market, which was narrowly defeated.

Rushanara backed revoking Article 50 cancelling out Brexit altogether—an option which has attracted almost six million online signatures in the biggest ever public petition to Parliament. But Jim didn’t take part in this vote.

Both were against a ‘standstill’ arrangement for tariff-free trade for two years while Britain still contributes to the EU budget.

But all eight options one by one were rejected by the Commons.

“Last night failed to do the job people hoped,” Jim Fitzpatrick told the East London Advertiser.

“Something has to break the impasses—but voting on eight options failed to do that.”

He voted against revoking Article 50 and holding another referendum.

“I want the deal done and dusted and got out of the way,” he added. “Parliament has spent too long on Brexit.”

But it isn’t over yet for MPs. They go through the whole thing again on Monday when Brexit options are tabled again. This time there could be even more alternatives to chew over, as parliamentary rules mean the process has to be open to more motions to cover all shades of opinion.

Meanwhile, a determined government is bringing back Theresa May’s original deal for a third time—with changes enough to try and get it finally passed. MPs will know by 5pm if her amendments will be allowed.