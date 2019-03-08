Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

TV's Brian Cox probes how robot serves patients at new chemist's in Bow Common

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 25 July 2019

TV's Prof Brian Cox and Lord Mawson look in at the new pharmacy in Bow Common using robot technology. Picture: Rehan Jamil

TV's Prof Brian Cox and Lord Mawson look in at the new pharmacy in Bow Common using robot technology. Picture: Rehan Jamil

© Rehan Jamil

Professor Brian Cox turned up in Bow Common to open a new £500,000 pharmacy that has a robot dishing out prescriptions.

Robot technology that dishes out prescriptions to patients. Picture: Rehan JamilRobot technology that dishes out prescriptions to patients. Picture: Rehan Jamil

The famous TV scientist threw the switch at the Lincoln pharmacy in St Paul's Way which is the latest stage in a project to modernise the once-run down neighbourhood.

The pharmacy has automatic 'smart' dispensing robotics technology that serves medication to patients, freeing up staff for health advice.

Prof Cox, who is patron of St Paul's Way Trust School, watched as the dispensing robot got into top gear.

He was invited by pharmacist Atul Patel who assured the robot wasn't going to put his staff out of a job.

No... they're not out of a job! Staff at Lincoln Parmacy now have more time with patients because of their dispensing robot. Picture: Rehan JamilNo... they're not out of a job! Staff at Lincoln Parmacy now have more time with patients because of their dispensing robot. Picture: Rehan Jamil

"The technology is not to replace people," Mr Patel explained. "It increases the time the team can spend with patients for face-to-face consultations, with dispensing now automated."

The new pharmacy is part of St Paul's Way transformation project with Lord Andrew Mawson undertaken by Poplar Housing and Regeneration organisation, Tower Hamlets Council, the Princes Trust and developers.

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Man admits killing fiancée at their Whitechapel home

Amy Parsons was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Man admits killing fiancée at their Whitechapel home

Amy Parsons was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

TV’s Brian Cox probes how robot serves patients at new chemist’s in Bow Common

TV's Prof Brian Cox and Lord Mawson look in at the new pharmacy in Bow Common using robot technology. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Firefighters put out blaze at Canary Wharf flat

Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Priest’s Tower of London escape attempt to be recreated

John Gerard's attempt to escape from the Tower of London is being recreated. Picture:

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient squander three-goal lead away to Blues

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to find a team-mate against Bishop's Stortford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists