TV's Brian Cox probes how robot serves patients at new chemist's in Bow Common
PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 25 July 2019
© Rehan Jamil
Professor Brian Cox turned up in Bow Common to open a new £500,000 pharmacy that has a robot dishing out prescriptions.
The famous TV scientist threw the switch at the Lincoln pharmacy in St Paul's Way which is the latest stage in a project to modernise the once-run down neighbourhood.
The pharmacy has automatic 'smart' dispensing robotics technology that serves medication to patients, freeing up staff for health advice.
Prof Cox, who is patron of St Paul's Way Trust School, watched as the dispensing robot got into top gear.
He was invited by pharmacist Atul Patel who assured the robot wasn't going to put his staff out of a job.
"The technology is not to replace people," Mr Patel explained. "It increases the time the team can spend with patients for face-to-face consultations, with dispensing now automated."
The new pharmacy is part of St Paul's Way transformation project with Lord Andrew Mawson undertaken by Poplar Housing and Regeneration organisation, Tower Hamlets Council, the Princes Trust and developers.