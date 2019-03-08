TV's Brian Cox probes how robot serves patients at new chemist's in Bow Common

TV's Prof Brian Cox and Lord Mawson look in at the new pharmacy in Bow Common using robot technology. Picture: Rehan Jamil © Rehan Jamil

Professor Brian Cox turned up in Bow Common to open a new £500,000 pharmacy that has a robot dishing out prescriptions.

Robot technology that dishes out prescriptions to patients. Picture: Rehan Jamil Robot technology that dishes out prescriptions to patients. Picture: Rehan Jamil

The famous TV scientist threw the switch at the Lincoln pharmacy in St Paul's Way which is the latest stage in a project to modernise the once-run down neighbourhood.

The pharmacy has automatic 'smart' dispensing robotics technology that serves medication to patients, freeing up staff for health advice.

Prof Cox, who is patron of St Paul's Way Trust School, watched as the dispensing robot got into top gear.

He was invited by pharmacist Atul Patel who assured the robot wasn't going to put his staff out of a job.

No... they're not out of a job! Staff at Lincoln Parmacy now have more time with patients because of their dispensing robot. Picture: Rehan Jamil No... they're not out of a job! Staff at Lincoln Parmacy now have more time with patients because of their dispensing robot. Picture: Rehan Jamil

"The technology is not to replace people," Mr Patel explained. "It increases the time the team can spend with patients for face-to-face consultations, with dispensing now automated."

The new pharmacy is part of St Paul's Way transformation project with Lord Andrew Mawson undertaken by Poplar Housing and Regeneration organisation, Tower Hamlets Council, the Princes Trust and developers.