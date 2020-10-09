Business lifeline offered to East End’s small firms to keep afloat through the Covid storm

Picture: Mike Brooke

A lifeline is being thrown to small firms in the East End that are “the backbone of the community” to navigate them through the Covid-19 emergency.

Picture: Mike Brooke

Companies struggling in the current climate “but have the potential to survive” if they can get the support are being offered help from the Enterprise Nation small business support network based in Whitechapel.

Up to 50 firms can take part in the Pivot project being run in partnership with Tower Hamlets Council.

Applications close at the end of November, with those selected getting a plan for their business and equipment worth up to £1,000 to help them make changes in the way they trade.

“We’re seeing a decade’s worth of change happening almost overnight,” Enterprise Nation’s founder Emma Jones said. “Turning round the businesses for some may seem like an insurmountable and unaffordable task. But we’ve got the experience to show it’s possible.”

Mayor John Biggs... "Our lives have changed, which means the way we do business must change too." Picture: Mike Brooke

Advice is being offered by the support network to firms that need it most, to help them adapt and survive in the new conditions of the pandemic.

The lifeline programme aims to guide 50 firms to navigate through the Covid rough seas storm with advice and financial support to stay afloat.

The mayor has joined the rescue operation for small businesses that are “the backbone of our communities”.

John Biggs said: “Many are struggling despite support programmes introduced since the start of the pandemic.

Picture: Mike Brooke

“Our lives have changed, which means the way we do business must change too.

“This programme offers practical support to companies that have seen a sudden change in their fortunes and trading environment through no fault of their own.”

The Pivot programme is available for micro and small businesses employing under 50 people that were trading before to the emergency.

But the town hall promises any applicants that don’t quite “make the cut” for this programme or meet its criteria can still get help with other assistance “available wherever possible”.

An online information event is being held next Thursday, October 15, where those applying to join the programme can learn what is involved and hear from those running it. Firms interested are being invited to register online.