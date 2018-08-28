By-election date following resignation of Tower Hamlets councillor is revealed

Mohammad Harunhas resigned as a Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH Kois Miah

The council has revealed a by-election will take place in February following the resignation of a Lansbury ward councillor.

Mohammad Harun stepped down last week after the town hall launched an investigation into housing fraud allegations.

The probe will look into three properties at Solander Gardens in Shadwell and Lancaster Avenue in Barking, which Harun is documented to own, and a social housing tenancy at Grundy Street in Poplar.

One allegation being looking into is that the Tower Hamlets Homes rented property in Grundy Street has been “illegally sub-let”, according to the council.

Mohammad Harun, who is a solicitor, denies the allegation and insists he will cooperate with the council investigation.

A by-election to find his successor will take place on February 7.

The council will send out polling cards to all registered electors while those who are not registered are being urged to do so by January 22.

Chief executive and returning officer for Tower Hamlets, Will Tuckley, said: “We have robust processes in place to ensure our residents are free to cast their votes safely and securely and we work closely with the police and other partners to make sure candidates campaign in the spirit of free and fair democracy.”

To register to vote visit gov.uk/register-to-vote.