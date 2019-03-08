Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Move to get online data by Tower Hamlets on who's letting out their homes to tourists

PUBLISHED: 13:10 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 03 May 2019

Plea to government for access to holiday lettings online data. Picture: Mike Brooke

Plea to government for access to holiday lettings online data. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Tougher controls on short-term holiday lettings are being called for by Tower Hamlets Council to stop landlords and home owners dodging round the law.

Mayor John Biggs... reflecting on move to get online data about who's renting out their homes for holiday lets. Picture: Rehan JamilMayor John Biggs... reflecting on move to get online data about who's renting out their homes for holiday lets. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Mayor John Biggs has signed a letter with other local authority leaders and the mayor of London calling on the Housing Secretary to change regulations for short term property lettings.

The law at the moment allows properties to be let for a maximum of 90 days, but is difficult to enforce if the letting period is exceeded.

“We need to ensure residential properties cannot be turned into what are essentially 'hotels',” mayor Biggs said. “Short term lets can be a way for households to earn some extra money, but we need to have balance. Current legislation is simply not working in practice.”

The letter he signed jointly with the mayor of Hackney, five other council leaders and the mayor of London, calls on state secretary James Brokenshire to compel all short-term letting platforms to share information so that councils can enforce the 90 day limit.

You may also want to watch:

One online lettings platform, Airbnb, has voluntarily implemented such checks, showing 4,500 Tower Hamlets homes were let in 2015 alone, which nearly doubled by 2017.

It listed 3,800 entire homes currently on short-term rent, more than three per cent of the East End's 126,000 housing properties, with another 3,700 single rooms also available—many in flats that only have rooms let on a short term basis.

Deputy mayor Sirajul Islam... Deputy mayor Sirajul Islam... "We need lettings platforms data to regulate housing sector." Picture: Mike Brooke

But other online platforms have refused to share their data a with local authorities, despite requests by the Mayor of London.

Tower Hamlets deputy mayor Sirajul Islam, the cabinet member for housing, said: “We need all short-term letting platforms to provide data that we can use to regulate this growing housing sector.”

The council ironically had previously asked the government to allow an exemption to “those parts of the East End most severely affected by the growth of short-term letting”, allowing people to let out their homes without having to register. But the move was rejected by Whitehall.

The letter to the Housing minister points out that local authorities “have found the law difficult to enforce, with the lack of accessible data on lettings”.

The local authorities believe “the time is right” to register short-term lettings by anyone wanting to let out their property for less than 90 days a year.

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ice cream vans could be banned in Victoria Park

Tower Hamlets Council could ban ice cream vans (stock image). Pic: PA

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ice cream vans could be banned in Victoria Park

Tower Hamlets Council could ban ice cream vans (stock image). Pic: PA

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham in Women’s FA Cup Final: Marathon man Jack is ready for the biggest day of his professional career

Jack Sullivan and rthe West Ham players

West Ham Women in FA Cup Final: ‘Fairytale’ match for Beard

West Ham United Women's Manager Matt Beard during the FA Continental Tyres Cup, Group Two North match at Leigh Sports Village.

West Ham Women in FA Cup Final: History of the competition

Women's FA Cup trophy

Orient Women unable to complete cup double

Action from the Capital Cup final between Leyton Orient Women and Actonians Ladies (pic: Middlesex FA).

West Ham Women FA Cup Final: Bri is the big cheese from United States

Brianna Visalli of West Ham Women
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists