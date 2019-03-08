Small businesses hold Canary Wharf summit to see if their future is safe

Delegates frorm 100 East End businesses quiz the mayor at Canary Wharf summit on how Tower Hamlets Council can help them.

Anxious delegates from 100 businesses concerned about their future have quizzed the mayor on how Tower Hamlets Council can help them.

Mayor John Biggs answers business community's questions at Canary Wharf summit about their fuiture.

The inaugural East London Business Alliance summit was aimed at giving small firms and start-ups a voice in the East End's strategic planning for the future.

"Canary Wharf has one of the largest concentrations of global financial firms in the country," Mayor John Biggs said.

"But 98 per cent of East End businesses are small firms employing fewer than 50 people, with a significant number employing fewer than 10."

Yet one organisation fighting unfair rents was absent. The East End Trades Guild which lobbied parliament earlier this year to stop crippling rents going up three-fold for small businesses wasn't invited, according to its general secretary Chrissie Nicholson.

98pc East End firms empoy fewer than 50 people, many fewer than 10.

The summit was led instead by the Business Alliance chaired by its director Judy Hutchinson, who said: "Operating in inner London presents challenges which is why it was focussed on how to help businesses stay in the East End as they grow."

The summit was aimed at showing how small firms could benefit from a growing network of professional services and high-tech companies in the City Fringe and Shoreditch areas, delegates heard.

Garrett Clarke, from White Label marketing agency which set up the summit, told the East London Advertiser: "We had 100 small companies whose voices were heard, discussing challenges such as affordable commercial space, how Further Education helps make a skilled workforce and the transition to digital technology."

Advice was on hand about business rates which often cripple start-ups and about investment, recruitment and transport costs.