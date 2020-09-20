Search

Advanced search

Child sex abuse inquiry opens today into how Tower Hamlets and 5 other authorities cope

PUBLISHED: 07:05 21 September 2020

Public inquiry into how Tower Hamlets and 5 other local authorities cope with child sex abuse cases. Picture: Mike Brooke

Public inquiry into how Tower Hamlets and 5 other local authorities cope with child sex abuse cases. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

The two-week public investigation into child exploitation by organised networks in east London and elsewhere opens at 10.30am today (Monday) looking into grooming and sexual abuse.

Hearings are being held by the Independent Inquiry examining how Tower Hamlets and five other local authorities around the country respond, which run till October 2.

Evidence is being heard from victims and survivors of child sexual exploitation and representatives of the Met and other police forces, local authorities, government departments and charities.

The investigation focuses on the six separate local authority areas of Tower Hamlets, St Helens in Lancashire, Swansea in South Wales, Durham in the North East, Bristol in the West and Warwickshire in the Midlands.

These have been chosen because they represent a range of population sizes, demographics and institutional practices.

The hearings assess the extent to which safeguarding services have learned lessons from recent high profile cases such as Oxford, Rotherham and Rochdale.

They are online from 10.30am to 4.15pm each day, streamed live on the independent inquiry’s Child Sexual Abuse website, with transcripts available a few hours after.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Child sex abuse inquiry opens today into how Tower Hamlets and 5 other authorities cope

Public inquiry into how Tower Hamlets and 5 other local authorities cope with child sex abuse cases. Picture: Mike Brooke

TfL Rail services suspended between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on some Sundays this autumn

TfL Rail services will not run between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on some Sundays in October and November. Picture: Catherine Davison

T20 holders Essex suffer at hands of Sussex Sharks

Paul Walter in batting action for Essex Eagles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal were lucky to come away with West Ham victory

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with his teammates during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

FA Vase: Clapton, Ilford, May & Baker and Sporting Bengal progress into the next round

Ilford in FA Vase action against Long Melford (Pic: Tim Edwards)