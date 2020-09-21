Harrowing details of rape as child sex abuse inquiry opens into how Tower Hamlets and 5 other authorities cope

Independent inquiry into child abuse opens, chaired by Alexis Day who led inquiry into Rotherham sex grooming scandal. Picture: Mike Brooke and (inset) IICASS Mike Brooke + IICASS

The number of children under the care of Tower Hamlets Council where there are concerns of exploitation has reached 161, a public inquiry has been told.

The statistics emerged at the Independent Inquiry into how Tower Hamlets and five other local authorities around the country respond to child sex abuse which has opened today with a summary of harrowing reports of rape and abuse.

Barristers are making opening statements of evidence that’s being presented over the next two weeks citing past evidence of girls as young as 12 forced into sex by networks of perpetrators in the north of England.

The inquiry is looking at how six “sample local authorities” that have been selected for the inquiry in east London, the Midlands, West Country, Wales and North of England respond to abuse and exploitation.

One historic case cited today was a girl of 13 raped and forced into oral sex while being passed around a network of up to 150 men.

QC Henrietta Hill is to present details of the girl identified as “Daisy” in Rochdale who was groomed at 12.

“Daisy was introduced to men and forced into sex and passed around for oral sex with up to 150 men,” Ms Hill told the inquiry opening. “She was made pregnant at 14. She eventually gave evidence at the Rochdale grooming trial when nine men were convicted.”

The inquiry focuses on the six separate local authority areas over the next two weeks, Tower Hamlets, St Helens in Lancashire, Swansea in South Wales, Durham in the North East, Bristol in the West and Warwickshire in the Midlands, all chosen representing a range of sizes, demographics and institutional practices.

The hearings assess the extent to which safeguarding services like Tower Hamlets have learned lessons from high profile cases such as Oxford, Rotherham and Rochdale.

Tower Hamlets launched a child exploitation team in 2018 following a scathing report by Ofsted the year before exposing gaps in its child protection procedures with many cases at the time said to have gone unnoticed. The team provides support and training for social services professionals, the inquiry was told.

There were 96 risk assessments made in 2018 and by last year statistics showed 69 children being looked after who were at risk, 61 girls and eight boys.

By March this year there were said to be 161 in care with concerns of exploitation and two police investigations under way.