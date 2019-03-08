Search

School for East End kids in care changed TV star Jaz Ampaw-Farr's life, she reveals

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 October 2019

TV's Jaz Ampaw-Farr presents Virtual School awards for youngsters in Tower Hamlets care. Picture: LBTH

TV's Jaz Ampaw-Farr presents Virtual School awards for youngsters in Tower Hamlets care. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

TV presenter Jaz Ampaw-Farr opened the Virtual School awards for children in Tower Hamlets care with a barnstorming speech about the need to be "10 per cent braver" that other kids.

Jaz Ampaw-Farr... Jaz Ampaw-Farr... "Tthe Virtual School teachers changed my life." Picture: LBTH

The former star of The Apprentice addressed the youngsters at a University of East London ceremony recognising their achievements despite what life has thrown at them.

"Being brought up in care can make you feel that you're an imposter and you don't belong," Jaz said. "But the Virtual School teachers changed my life. They are the everyday heroes."

The Virtual School helps those in care achieve educational and social potential, with its teachers representing them at meetings with social services and carers.

Its Headteacher David Cregan said: "Children come into care with disrupted education due to neglect they've suffered. We seek to turn that around."

West Ham women's midfielder Tessel Middag who presented one of the Virtual School awards. Picture: LBTHWest Ham women's midfielder Tessel Middag who presented one of the Virtual School awards. Picture: LBTH

Awards included taking GCSEs a year early. One was presented by Dutch international midfielder Tessel Middag who plays for West Ham women's team.

