600 children set off for their 'daily mile' in Victoria Park for healthy start in life

Getting ready for a 'Daily Mile' in Victoria Park which attracted 600 youngsters. Picture: Kois Miah Kois Miah

Hundreds of schoolchildren packed Victoria Park for Friday's attempt to set a London record for the most youngsters doing the 'daily mile' at the same time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Youngsters get their 'Daily Mile' T-shirts for their 'healthy' lunchtime school playground excercise. Picture: Kois Miah Youngsters get their 'Daily Mile' T-shirts for their 'healthy' lunchtime school playground excercise. Picture: Kois Miah

The gathering in the park of 600 pupils from Tower Hamlets primary and secondary schools was promoting the idea of running, walking or skipping for 15 minutes around their playground each lunchtime during term time to stay healthy.

"Every child can get a healthy start to life," the council's cabinet member for children and schools Danny Hassell said. "Completing a mile of exercise every day helps children get into a good health routine."

They youngsters were among thousands across London taking part in 'daily mile' events.

But Tower Hamlets has the highest ratio of primary schools involved in the programme since it began three years ago, at 60 per cent, compared to any other London borough.

It also has the most 'healthy school' awards, with 93 per cent given a clean bill of health status for things like meals and water consumption, physical activity and mental health in the classroom.

The 'daily mile' physical exercise leads to better concentration and behaviour in the classroom. it has been introduced in 2,000 schools in the UK and 3,100 schools worldwide.