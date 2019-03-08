Mayor Khan takes stand to protect EU Londoners from Brexit 'settled status' shambles

Mayor Sadiq Khan opens City Hall to EU Londoners.

The Mayor of London is throwing open City hall for a day for EU citizens living here who face uncertainly over Brexit.

Mayor Khan... "Protecting citizens' rights is human challenge of Brexit."

Sadiq Khan is paying tribute to a-million EU Londoners, following his declaration that they really were Londoners when he officially opened English National Ballet's new studios by the Isle of Dogs last week.

Saturday's free event at City Hall on September 21 is part of Open House London with free legal advice on the EU settlement scheme to tackle the uncertainty facing European Londoners if Brexit goes ahead.

The Mayor has called on those who have not secured their settled status to turn up.

"Protecting citizens' rights is the human challenge of Brexit," mayor Khan said. "Many are able to secure their rights under the EU Settlement Scheme, but the government needs to be alert to those who risk slipping through the cracks.

Free City Hall event September 21 is part of 'Open House London' with legal advice on EU settlement scheme ahead of Brexit.

"It is simply not right that fellow Londoners have been forced to navigate a complex application system just to keep living their lives."

The mayor used the launch of English National Ballet's new rehearsal studio complex last Thursday to declare EU citizens "Londoners" in the face of Parliament's shut down over Brexit, reported exclusively in the East London Advertiser.

He said at the launch: "Those EU citizens who feel anxious and scared are welcome as Londoners. Anyone can come and make London their home."

He declared London "an open city" and defended City Hall funding for inclusive creative industries which already provides one-in-six jobs in London and puts £52bn into the nation's economy.

Lawyers and legal advisors now plan to give guidance on Saturday to anyone applying for settled status. There are workshops, discussions, films and a chance to share conversations in the European Union's 23 official languages.

The Scoop next to City Hall, facing Tower Bridge, becomes an outdoor stage with musicians such as European Cabaret, Balkan Brass, One Day One Choir and The London Scandi Session.

