Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tower Hamlets councillor holds his hands up to Momentum’s election offences over cash payments as its treasurer

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:21 08 March 2019

Tower Hamlets Cllr Puru Miah... admits Momentum's financial errors during 2017 General Election. Picture: Kois Miah

Tower Hamlets Cllr Puru Miah... admits Momentum's financial errors during 2017 General Election. Picture: Kois Miah

Kois Miah

A Tower Hamlets councillor who was the national treasurer for the now-discredited Momentum campaign in the 2017 snap General Election has cost the organisation more than £15,000 over undeclared donations.

Momentum election scandal rocks Tower Hamlets' Labour administration. Picture: Mike BrookeMomentum election scandal rocks Tower Hamlets' Labour administration. Picture: Mike Brooke

Labour’s Cllr Puru Miah was the named person responsible for Momentum’s election canvassing at the time.

His organisation has been fined on four offenses by the Electoral Commission which includes failing to declare £23,000 in donations before the legal deadline.

He also failed as its national treasurer to provide all invoices, failed to submit an accurate spending report and failed to make a declaration with his donations report after the election, according to the Commission.

Another £16,700 in fines has also been slapped on Momentum for similar electoral offences involving other responsible members.

Labour councillor named by Electoral Commission over undeclared donations to Momentum. Picture: Mike BrookeLabour councillor named by Electoral Commission over undeclared donations to Momentum. Picture: Mike Brooke

“It’s crucial that voters can see accurate spending after a poll,” the commission’s regulation director Louise Edwards said.

“The fines reflect Momentum’s poor record-keeping and failure to follow advice we gave before the election.

“Political campaigning is Momentum’s full-time work, so it’s disappointing that it has failed to meet the law’s requirements.”

Cllr Miah, an executive member of Tower Hamlets Labour Party, has lived in Mile End for 11 years in the voting ward he now represents at the town hall, although his registered address is Wicker Street in Shadwell. He works at east London magistrates’ courts.

The Electoral Commission suspected overspending, but found “no evidence” of exceeding the £37,920 limit.

Yet it did find “filing mistakes and clerical errors”, Cllr Miah has told the East London Advertiser.

“Momentum won’t make these mistakes again,” he said in a statement today to the paper. “I was the national treasurer between 2017 and 18 when the snap election was called.

“Our strategy will remain the same. We have put in place comprehensive systems so we can fully adhere to the regulations next time—and be ready for an election if it’s called tomorrow.”

Cllr Miah has been criticised by the council’s opposition Tory group following the Electoral Commission naming him in its action against Momentum.

Former group leader Peter Golds said: “His legal qualifications seem to have deserted him when approached by the Electoral Commission on his incorrect spending returns. His performance as a councillor has been completely indifferent.”

The rules of Momentum insist that its 40,000 members also belong to the Labour party. But many in Labour distance themselves from the grassroots movement which they see as the Hard Left caucus within the rank-and-file that backs party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The Roman’ march of progress for a new £3m Bow town centre

The Roman Road... soon to change in £3.3m new town centre scheme. Picture: Google

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Terrorism suspect: Man arrested in east London during police raid

Scotland Yard confirms east London man being held on suspicion of terrorism offences. Picture: Met Police

Plea to mayor to restore the 25 bus to Oxford Circus cut short by TfL

The 25 that used to run direct to Oxford Circus from east London. Picture: Save Our Buses campaign

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

‘The Roman’ march of progress for a new £3m Bow town centre

The Roman Road... soon to change in £3.3m new town centre scheme. Picture: Google

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Terrorism suspect: Man arrested in east London during police raid

Scotland Yard confirms east London man being held on suspicion of terrorism offences. Picture: Met Police

Plea to mayor to restore the 25 bus to Oxford Circus cut short by TfL

The 25 that used to run direct to Oxford Circus from east London. Picture: Save Our Buses campaign

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Tower Hamlets face hectic weekend with two clashes

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Saffron Walden Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Titans receive charitable donation for European push

London Titans have received a charitable donation from Path to Success (pic: Path to Success)

Sporting Bengal United boss Gazi looking to put a dent in Takeley’s league title hopes

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Snooker star O’Sullivan looks to retain his tour card

Sean O'Sullivan on day one of the 2017 Betway UK Champions at the York Barbican, York.

Orient ready to slay the Dragons for a third time!

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Wrexham last season (pic: Simon O’Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists