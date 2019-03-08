Fuming families won't give green light to traffic barrier scheme at Columbia Road flower market

Angry neighbours lining the spot where the council wants a traffic barrier in Columbia Roadwhich they fear would divide the community. Picture: Nick Fiveash Nick Fiveash

Plans to turn whole swathes of Bethnal Green into pedestrian areas with barriers blocking traffic has led to protests from householders and traders.

Mayor John Biggs turned up in Columbia Road with kids on bikes hoping the neighbours would give his traffic barrier plan the green light. Picture: Kois Miah Mayor John Biggs turned up in Columbia Road with kids on bikes hoping the neighbours would give his traffic barrier plan the green light. Picture: Kois Miah

The proposed "Liveable Streets" programme Tower Hamlets Council wants to bring in has upset families who fear the barriers at Arnold Circus and the one proposed at the famous Columbia Road flower market will split the community.

Car-owners around Columbia Road would be cut off, forcing them to make long detours if they're the wrong side just to reach Hackney Road 400 yards away.

"This plan has caused the people of Columbia Road and Jesus Green great stress," protester Nick Fiveash told the East London Advertiser.

"A barrier at the junction with Barnet Grove divides the community into a north-south divide.

What Tower Hamlets Council wants to do with Columbia Road. Picture: LBTH What Tower Hamlets Council wants to do with Columbia Road. Picture: LBTH

"We understand a need to deal with air pollution, but those of us on the south side would have to drive the long-way round down to Cambridge Heath just to reach Queensbridge Road to go north.

"That adds fuel mileage and pollution and increases main road traffic which defeats the object of trying to clean up the air."

Nick holds a meeting with his neighbours on Monday evening at the Royal Oak pub to start a petition to the town hall with their own impact assessment.

"This barrier defeats the object of cutting emissions in our streets," the 63-year-old PR consultant explained. "It also affects emergency services as the only access will be from Bethnal Green Road from the south or Hackney Road from the north."

But it's not just car owners railing against the scheme. Sara Dixon from nearby Wellington Row fears the plan will cause "massive disruption" to her life because her housing estate would be separated from the rest of the community.

She said: "This plan is just moving the pollution problem slightly to the left and right of the schools, not eradicating it. Invisible particles float everywhere."

She suggests: "We need more plants and trees to clean the air around us. The council should be thinking of real solutions, no pushing problems elsewhere into traffic jams in surrounding neighbourhoods."

The council holds public consultations on Saturday, 10am to 12 noon, and next Thursday 5-7pm (November 14), at its Professional Development centre in Bethnal Green Road, hoping the residents give the "green light" to stop traffic.

The scheme is promoted as "traffic calming"—but hasn't calmed the community around the East End's famous flower market which is furious about a north-south divide.